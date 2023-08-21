JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 July 2023 US$ 4.07

JZCP's NAV at 31 July 2023 is $4.07 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 June 2023), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 1 cent, fx gains of 1 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 July 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 255,152

Cash at bank and treasuries 104,439

Other receivables 38

Total Assets 359,629

Liabilities

Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,004

Other liabilities 1,515

Total liabilities 44,519

Net Asset Value 315,110

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.07

