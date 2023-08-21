Gesture Control Light Market to Reach $645.7 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global gesture control light market is mainly driven by factors such as customization and personalization, technological advancements, convenience and user experience.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gesture Control Light Market by Price Range (Economy and Premium), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Electronic Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gesture control light market was valued at $377.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $645.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The process of gesture control involves analyzing detected gestures and translating them into distinct commands or actions for the lighting system. As an illustration, a waving motion activates or deactivates the lights, whereas a swiping movement might adjust the brightness or color temperature. Certain gesture-controlled lighting setups provide users with visual or touch-based responses to confirm the successful execution of their intended actions. This feedback is delivered through means such as LED indicators, auditory signals, or other interactive elements.

Prime determinants of growth

The gesture control light market is significantly driven by convenience and user experience. Comparing gesture control lights to conventional lighting control methods, there are several benefits that improve the ease and user experience overall. However, one of the main restraints of gesture control lights is that the cost is an essential factor. Even while gesture control lights provide convenience and innovative functionality, they are more expensive than conventional lighting solutions. On the other hand, the market for gesture control lights is significantly being driven by smart home integration. With the seamless integration of gesture control lights into smart home ecosystems, customers are given more convenience, automation, and control over their lighting setups.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $377.6 million Market Size in 2032 $645.7 million CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Price Range, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Convenience and user experience

Technological advancements

Customization and personalization Opportunities Smart home integration Restraints High cost of gesture control light

The economysegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By price range, the economy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global gesture control light market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Customers now add gesture control capabilities to their current smart home setups without incurring major additional costs, making gesture control more accessible and economical for them. The premium segment, however, shows the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Premium materials, such as brushed metal, glass, or high-grade polymers, are frequently used in the construction of gesture control lights. It usually has a higher construction quality and more meticulous attention to detail, giving it a more elegant and opulent appearance and feel.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global gesture control light market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Children use it as an opportunity to learn about technology and improve their coordination. To add another degree of security, gesture control lighting is combined with security systems. For instance, the lights flash or alter color when a particular gesture is detected to warn neighbors or homeowners of a possible security breach or emergency. The commercial segment, however, shows the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Gesture control lights produce immersive and dynamic lighting experiences in lodging facilities, eateries, bars, and entertainment venues.

The specialty electronic stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the specialty electronic stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gesture control light market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Electronic specialty retailers concentrate on providing gesture-controlled lighting systems that smoothly interact with well-known smart home ecosystems. The online sales channel segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Online platforms serve as a popular medium for the purchase of gesture control lights. This is attributed to easy availability and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and the facility of home delivery provided by the online platform.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global gesture control light market and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of smart systems and devices by families has increased significantly in the region of Asia-Pacific. A conducive setting for gesture control lights has been established by the rising use of voice assistants and the Internet of Things (IoT). However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. The development of gesture recognition technology, rising consumer interest in smart home technologies, energy efficiency programs, and other factors have all contributed to the steady growth of the gesture control light market in Europe in recent years.

Leading Market Players:

Allocacoc

iGear

Neona

Nimbus

Occhio

Otus

Yeslights

FIBARO

The Tactigon

Elmos

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global gesture control light market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

