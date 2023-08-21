Living Vogue Real Estate Announces New Chief Executive Officer

The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its market share and explore new avenues for growth.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, a luxury real estate company based in Florida, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Hickey as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Broker. An equity partner, Mr. Hickey has a deep understanding of market dynamics, strategic vision, and a commitment to driving growth and innovation. As CEO, he will be responsible for leading the company to achieve its goals and objectives.

New Incoming CEO - Matthew Hickey

Matthew Hickey, CEO, Living Vogue Real Estate

Mark Coppens, Chairman and Founder of Living Vogue Real Estate, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Matt as our new CEO. His impressive achievements and reputation for transformative leadership make him the ideal choice to lead the company into its next chapter of success."

Prior to joining Living Vogue, Mr. Hickey had a successful track record of starting and managing several businesses. Since 2020, he has held key leadership positions within the company, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer. His role has included spearheading numerous initiatives that have resulted in increased market share and profitability. His leadership philosophy centers around fostering a collaborative environment that empowers teams and individuals to reach their full potential and deliver exceptional results.

Living Vogue's new CEO commented, "I am honored and excited to lead Living Vogue as its CEO. I believe that by leveraging our exceptional agents, unrivaled creativity, and unique customer-centric approach, we can further solidify our position as a market innovator and drive sustainable growth."

Mr. Hickey's appointment coincides with the company's efforts to expand its presence and explore new avenues for growth. Living Vogue recently launched an international division, brokering a portfolio of over $420M USD in the Caribbean, while also signing two Florida rental communities, adding over 500 doors to its leasing portfolio.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, is all about the exclusive experience. From the moment you step into one of their swanky showrooms, you're greeted with a glass of champagne or cappuccino, and treated to an enjoyable, elevated experience all the way through closing. No matter your budget, they believe the process of buying or selling a home should be fun, exciting, and fulfilling. From arcade games and pinball to occupy little ones, to pool tables and wine bars for adults, their goal is to make turning the page of life's next chapter glamorous and rewarding. You won't find 'cube-farms' and stuffy receptionists at Living Vogue. Their reimagined workplaces foster highly creative and collaborative agents with the expertise and charm to help make your real estate and lifestyle needs a reality.

To learn more about Living Vogue Real Estate, visit their website https://www.livingvogue.com, contact the company by email at info@livingvogue.com or by phone at (800) 486-1794.

Contact Information

Kelly Halliway

Office Manager, Downtown Sarasota Showroom

admin@livingvogue.com

(800) 486-1794

SOURCE: Living Vogue Real Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775590/Living-Vogue-Real-Estate-Announces-New-Chief-Executive-Officer