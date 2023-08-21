Mark Medical Care Expands Services with Relocation from Woodside to Jackson Heights

QUEENS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Mark Medical Care, the leading medical office specializing in varicose vein treatments, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its Woodside location to Jackson Heights, a bustling street in Queens, filled with energy and diverse culture.

Scheduled to open on October 2nd, 2023, the new location at 78-14 Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY, 11372, is strategically positioned near a train station to enhance accessibility and convenience for patients. The proximity to public transportation aligns with the clinic's sustainability efforts and makes appointments more attainable for a broader range of patients.

This move signifies more than a change of address for Mark Medical Care. It's an expansion of services and a renewed dedication to the community, particularly to the Hispanic community, who will greatly benefit from the bilingual approach of the medical staff.

With all doctors and medical professionals proficient in both English and Spanish, the clinic ensures that communication is smooth, clear, and tailored to the comfort of each patient. This linguistic accommodation is a manifestation of Mark Medical Care's understanding of the community's unique needs.

Expanding Specialized Care for Varicose Veins

Founded by Dr. Ron Mark, affectionately known as 'The Vein Doctor', Mark Medical Care has been a leading provider of treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, varicose ulcers, uterine fibroid embolization, and aesthetic care since 2012. Their treatments, ranging from injectable sclerotherapy to body sculpting, are personalized to meet the specific needs of every patient.

In line with its commitment to individualized care, the clinic continually invests in cutting-edge technology and innovative procedures that provide medical solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs. These procedures, including Endovenous Laser Treatment, Varithena (Endovenous Chemical Treatment), Phlebectomy, and Sclerotherapy, not only address health issues but also boost patients' self-assurance by improving the appearance of varicose veins.

The new location reflects the clinic's commitment to offering high-precision and less invasive solutions to vein issues, as well as expanding services such as fibroid uterine embolization and cosmetic treatments for the face and body.

More Than Just A Relocation

The move to Jackson Heights is more than a relocation - it is a reaffirmation of Mark Medical Care's pledge to make healthcare accessible, understandable, and compassionate for all members of the community they serve. It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to putting patients first, a value that has distinguished them as a leading provider in varicose vein treatments and beyond.

Founded on the principles of empathy, professionalism, and excellence, Mark Medical Care's dedicated commitment to the community extends beyond the clinic's walls. It's not just about treating a condition; it's about enhancing the overall quality of life for the patients and the community they serve.

Whether it's through bilingual medical consultations, engagement with local organizations, or the provision of specialized varicose vein treatments, Mark Medical Care continually strives to be a beacon of support, offering solutions that ensure both the health and confidence of their patients.

A Dedicated Commitment to the Community

The relocation to Jackson Heights showcases Mark Medical Care's dedication to the Spanish-speaking community, a step reflecting the clinic's understanding of the unique needs and preferences of the people they serve. By ensuring that all doctors and medical professionals are fluent in both English and Spanish, Mark Medical Care bridges the language barrier, fostering a sense of trust and ease that is paramount in the patient-doctor relationship. This bilingual approach allows patients to freely communicate their concerns, ask essential questions about their treatments, and understand their care plans more comprehensively.

Through this move, Mark Medical Care continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to serving the community with top-tier medical services and ensuring that the patients feel understood, respected, and cared for. The new location promises not only to meet but exceed the expectations of patients, providing them with the highest quality care they have come to associate with Mark Medical Care.

More Information

Mark Medical Care's relocation provides an opportunity for more patients to access the top-tier care the clinic is renowned for, now with even greater convenience and accessibility. For more information about Mark Medical Care or to schedule a consultation, please visit Mark Medical Care or contact their varicose veins specialists.

About Mark Medical Care

Mark Medical Care is a leading provider of personalized treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, varicose ulcers, uterine fibroid embolization, and aesthetic care. Founded by the pre-eminent Dr. Ron Mark, who is licensed to practice in all 50 states, the clinic offers a variety of innovative solutions to venous insufficiency and circulation problems. With a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians specializing in radiology, Mark Medical Care takes pride in delivering the highest level of medical services, ensuring patient satisfaction and well-being. Their priority is the health of their patients, offering procedures that help them regain control of their health and instill newfound confidence.

