China Yibai United Guarantee International: CBGH Unveils Wechax.com: Revolutionizing Freelancer Services and Catalyzing Revenue Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Leading the charge in innovation, China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), in partnership with its wholly owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., proudly introduces the groundbreaking freelancer hiring platform, Wechax.com. This visionary move not only opens new avenues for revenue but also marks a transformative leap in the freelancer services landscape.

Wechax.com: Pioneering a New Chapter in Freelancer Services

Wechax.com emerges as a dynamic platform bridging the gap between freelancers and service recipients. Initially catering to the greater Toronto area and soon expanding to Vancouver, followed by other Canadian cities and eventually throughout North America, this platform creates an unparalleled ecosystem where skilled freelancers and service seekers converge.

Synergy in Action: Wechax and TidyCall App Join Forces

The fusion of Wechax.com with TidyCall App results in a harmonious partnership. As TidyCall App continues to redefine on-demand home maintenance services, seamless access to Wechax.com's freelancer talent pool ensures a steady stream of proficient professionals spanning diverse domains - from cleaning and electrical work to home appliance repair and plumbing. Wechax.com synergistically complements TidyCall's holistic approach, offering a unified platform catering comprehensively to all home improvement needs. A pivotal goal is to transform 60% of registered Wechax freelancers into active service providers on the TidyCall App.

User-Centric Experience: Wechax.com in Action

User convenience takes center stage on Wechax.com. By navigating through categorized services and inputting location specifics, users effortlessly connect with nearby freelancers. The platform's intuitive design empowers users to gauge the proximity of freelancers to their service requirements, facilitating well-informed decisions.

Empowering Freelancers: Flexible Membership Choices

Wechax.com empowers freelancers through a spectrum of membership options. From the entry-level General Membership, granting access to the bustling platform, to the competitively priced Premier Membership at $9.95 per month or $99 per year, freelancers tailor their engagement for maximum visibility and perks.

Wechax.com Ignites Revenue Expansion: A Strategic Move by TidyCall Inc

TidyCall Inc's latest milestone, Wechax.com, signifies a strategic leap into future growth avenues. With its inherent ability to tap into the dynamic freelancer economy, Wechax.com emerges as a pivotal instrument shaping the future of service provisioning.

Willie Hsu, CEO & President of CBGH/TidyCall Inc, enthusiastically stated: "Wechax.com transcends being a mere platform; it embodies our dedication to innovation. It seamlessly aligns with TidyCall's vision of revolutionizing service delivery. This synergy underscores our steadfast commitment to trailblazing change."

For those seeking to join this inspiring journey, we extend an invitation to explore the exciting prospects unveiled by TidyCall Inc and its transformative addition - Wechax.com.

For more information about Wechax, please visit www.wechax.com.

About Wechax.com

Wechax.com, a subsidiary brand of TidyCall, redefines freelancer hiring platforms, providing the ultimate solution for locating top-tier freelance talent in Canada. Whether an individual or business owner, Wechax.com grants access to a diverse pool of skilled freelancers and remote workers, poised to assist in achieving goals. With an intuitive platform, finding the perfect professional for projects, negotiating rates, and completing tasks all reside in one seamless space. Bid farewell to endless searches and emails, and embark on your journey with the best freelance talent by joining Wechax today.

About TidyCall Inc.:

TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a prominent Canadian company headquartered in Markham, situated in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Specializing in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way homeowners address their household needs. With the availability of two distinct versions, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for both homeowners and service providers.

At TidyCall, we understand the importance of having a reliable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

