HFM Now Enables Cent Accounts on Copy Trading

EBENE, Mauritius, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copy trading has changed the online brokerage landscape, allowing more and more traders to take part and democratizing the sector. Now, it is about to become even more inclusive. HFM (formerly HotForex), the globally acclaimed brokerage brand, has opened up a world of possibilities with its brand new Cent account for copy trading . Now, customers can place or copy smaller orders, mitigating risk while maintaining optionality and promoting responsible trading.

"We know that the current financial environment can seem very intimidating," remarked a spokesperson for HFM. "Today's average trader has less available capital, and with the unpredictable volatility that dominates the most popular assets, we understand our clients' need to 'play it safe'. That's why, with the help of this special Cent account on copy trading, we want them to enjoy both worlds - one account that can help them learn from professionals on one hand and avoid the need for hefty deposits on the other."

Cent trading - a win-win situation

As technology progresses and enables a faster and more intuitive trading experience, it is only natural that brokers do all in their power to provide the most up-to-date trading tools and features to their users. In that sense, the HFM Cent account is a perfect fit for today's trader. While deposit requirements are as low as $10 for followers and $25 for strategy providers, leverages are attractive at 1:500, and a no-commission policy remains in place.

"We believe that our new Cent account for copy trading is a true win-win situation," added the spokesperson. "Our clients enjoy a trading experience that cannot be matched, while we maintain our status as a top global broker, continuing to benefit from a high level of user satisfaction and trust, day in and day out."

About HFM

As a veteran and pioneer firm in the online trading industry, HFM has managed to base its status as a key brokerage brand and an industry leader. With over 60 prestigious awards, it is no surprise that HFM is the go-to partner for over 3.5 million active clients worldwide. The brand is multi-regulated globally, and offers the most optimal trading conditions, including tight spreads, flexible leverage, 24/5 customer support and more. To learn more about HFM and its proprietary features, such as the PAMM account, users are invited to visit the brand's website.

