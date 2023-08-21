Provoke Solutions Launches Inaugural Customer Advisory Board, Leading with Experience Ed Hoehn Sets the Pace for the Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Provoke Solutions, a global technology firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ed Hoehn, Chief Operating Officer at Atomo Coffee, as the inaugural member of its Customer Advisory Board. Hoehn, a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of leadership across diverse domains such as SaaS, Marketing, and Shopper Solutions, is perfectly positioned to provide invaluable insights.

Provoke's collaborative relationship with Hoehn began during his tenure at Volt Systems, a trailblazer in omnichannel engagement. As their preferred development partner, Provoke joined forces with Hoehn to create an innovative omni-engagement technology that bridges the gap between information seekers and real-time product expert solutions using next-gen technologies like AR/VR.

Known for his varied capabilities, Hoehn has moved seamlessly from pivotal roles in technology to innovations in consumer-focused sectors. While currently serving as the COO at Atomo Coffee, his expertise is not limited to just one domain. His tenure at Volt Systems is a testament to his varied capabilities, showcasing exceptional sales performance, groundbreaking technology product design, and a dedication to fostering valuable B2B relationships. Under his leadership, Volt Systems saw great success and was ultimately acquired by global retailer, Walmart, in 2022.

"Ed's track record speaks for itself. From his time leading large teams to his invaluable contributions at Volt Systems, and his hands-on involvement with industry giants like Microsoft, Kroger, and Best Buy, we're incredibly fortunate to have his caliber of expertise on our Customer Advisory Board," commented Provoke Solutions CEO, Andy Lin. "Together, we foresee a future marked by innovation, dedication to client success, and driving forward-thinking solutions that make an impact."

Ed Hoehn expressed his enthusiasm stating, "I'm thrilled to join Provoke's Customer Advisory Board. The tech landscape is ever-evolving, and this is a wonderful opportunity to make sure that products and services resonate deeply with end users. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's future directions and successes."

With the inclusion of Ed Hoehn on the Customer Advisory Board, Provoke Solutions strengthens its position as a leader in innovation, focusing on practical and advanced technological solutions. This initiative signifies a deeper engagement with users, aiming to embed the voice of the customer into strategic planning and product development, thus enhancing the core value of customer-centricity.

Hoehn's role on the Customer Advisory Board takes effect immediately, marking a promising new chapter in Provoke's journey towards unparalleled technological excellence that resonates with those they serve.

