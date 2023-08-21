STEM Careers Coalition From Discovery Education Named As Winner of Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Award

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / The STEM Careers Coalition - the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate and non-profit leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education - recently was named the Best Freebies for STEM Careers as part of the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards. The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards are the only awards program judged by STEM educators.

The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and for the first time this year with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education. Submissions were evaluated in a two-part judging process. First, by an expert panel of judges, then by more than 267,000 STEM educators, who were given the opportunity to evaluate the finalists via survey.

"The number of remarkable products and the degree of innovation made an enormous impression on the judges," said Annie Galvin Teich, president of The Teich Group and lead judge. "Educators value the alignment with NGSS standards, the use of simulations, instructional support for teachers, and the flexibility of implementation for different modes of instruction across all STEM topics."

The STEM Careers Coalition solves for critical gaps in diverse representation in the STEM professional workforce. The Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 6.7 million teachers and students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since it's launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future STEM workforce and reach 10 million teachers and students by 2025. View the complete list of STEM Career Coalition partners here.

"We are proud to receive this award and are thankful to the judges and educators for their hard work," said Jackie Smalls, Vice President of Social Impact Coalitions at Discovery Education. "The STEM Careers Coalition diversifies the STEM workforce by providing teachers and students equitable access to innovative content and learning experiences. Aligned to learning standards and created with innovative industry leading organizations, the resources ignite and sustain student curiosity in STEM."

Learn more about the Educators Pick Best of STEM 2023 Awards and the other winners here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners-organizations, businesses, and associations-to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com

Daylene Long

Catapult X

Email: daylene@catapult-x.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775642/STEM-Careers-Coalition-From-Discovery-Education-Named-As-Winner-of-Educators-Pick-Best-of-STEM-2023-Award