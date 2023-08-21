Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
[21.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|14,394,021.00
|USD
|1,450,000.00
|85,813,944.26
|5.9618
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,094,930.00
|EUR
|680,000.00
|22,230,111.19
|5.4287
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,627,781.00
|GBP
|0
|37,180,612.27
|8.0342
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|21.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,154,320.32
|7.5121
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,487,331.54
|97.5042