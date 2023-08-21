SBA Georgia District to Honor Arden's Garden as an SBA Legacy Business

The East Point, Georgia-Based Company Is One of Nearly 70 Businesses Recognized Nationally as Part of SBA's 70th Anniversary Celebration

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / The U.S. Small Business Administration Georgia District Office will honor Arden's Garden as an SBA Legacy Business on Monday, August 21, at the company's East Point location. Arden's Garden is one of 68 Legacy Businesses that started with help from the SBA and are being recognized nationwide as part of the agency's 70th-anniversary celebrations this month.

Leslie Zinn of Arden's Garden

Leslie Zinn of Arden's Garden

Arden's Garden was started by Arden Zinn in 1995. Dubbed "Atlanta's First Lady of Fitness" by the President's Council, Arden built her career on a passion for teaching others how to live their healthiest lives through nutrition and fitness. She opened her first Arden Zinn Studio fitness center on Peachtree Road on June 1, 1970, and eventually opened 30 studios throughout metro Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, and Augusta, as well as Tennessee, Florida, and the Carolinas. Arden received two SBA loans in the '70s and '80s for her fitness studios.

Today, Arden's Garden has 16 retail stores, two squeezing facilities, and her juices are available in supermarkets such as Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and Sprouts. In 2002, the company received an SBA 504 loan to establish its processing plant and store on Main Street in East Point.

"Being named an SBA Legacy Business is a tremendous honor. It not only recognizes our past achievements but is a testament to my mother's enduring commitment and resilience," said Leslie Zinn, Arden's Garden CEO. "This honor reminds us that success is not measured solely in profits but in the lasting impact we leave on our community."

"For 70 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has helped entrepreneurs gain the knowledge and secure the funding to start, grow, and achieve their dreams of business ownership," said Terri Denison, SBA Georgia District Director. "Small businesses are the fabric of our nation's economy and a vital component of our local neighborhoods. We celebrate Arden's Garden for their legacy as a small business that helped create jobs and for becoming a well-known brand in Georgia and beyond."

Media is invited to attend the recognition ceremony, which will include Arden's Garden CEO Leslie Zinn, City of East Point officials, and SBA leadership. To RSVP or for additional information, please contact Erin Tindell at erin.tindell@sba.gov.

WHAT: SBA Legacy Recognition Ceremony for Arden's Garden

WHEN: Monday, August 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Arden's Garden East Point

2181 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30303

WHO: Leslie Zinn - Arden's Garden CEO

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham - City of East Point

Allen Thomas - U.S. Small Business Administration Southeast Administrator (Region IV)

Terri Denison - SBA Georgia District Director

Barbara Wasson - President at Capital Partners Certified Development Company

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact Information

Heather Holmes

heather@publicityforgood.com

SOURCE: Arden's Garden

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775652/SBA-Georgia-District-to-Honor-Ardens-Garden-as-an-SBA-Legacy-Business