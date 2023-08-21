First Class Moving Systems: First Class Welcomes Chief Commercial Officer Mark Scullion

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / First Class Moving Systems, a full-service moving, storage, and logistics company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mark Scullion as Chief Commercial Officer. In this key leadership role, Scullion will lead the company's growth, diversification, and digital transformation, accelerating efforts under a multi-year strategy to emerge as the most customer-focused, dependable, and tech-forward moving provider in Florida and other strategic markets.





"At First Class Companies, we strive to be the best possible partner to our customers, North American and Allied Van Line agent partners and fellow Office Moving Alliance (OMA) members. Mark's experience, proven capabilities, and well-known passion for excellence in moving will strengthen the value we create for customers while also helping us recruit, retain, and develop top industry talent," said Will Fallon, President, and Chief Operating Officer.

Scullion comes to First Class with more than 30 years of experience in moving, logistics, commercial furniture, and commercial technology. Mark is a proven business leader most known for his work while with the Suddath Companies, a global leader in moving, logistics, and relocation, where he led growth and diversification efforts over 10 years for it to become America's largest and most technologically advanced commercial moving company, generating over $100M in annual revenue. Mark also led Suddath's acquisition of Perdue Office Interiors to become North Florida's leading Steelcase dealership and led the acquisition of Phase Integration to establish Suddath's commercial technology consulting and project management practice. Mark was also responsible for envisioning and leading efforts to modernize commercial moving resulting in two industry-first, award-winning, patented technology applications transforming commercial move estimating, and bringing unprecedented customer visibility and control to project moves and facility service activity.

"Mark's experience and track record in the moving and logistics industry is well-demonstrated by his achievements and his passion for capability expansion, revenue growth, innovation and talent development all mesh well with our overall organizational strategy," said Chris Hunt, Chief Executive Officer. "We have been looking for the right opportunity to expand our company leadership team. Mark brings broad experience in multiple lines of business paired with vision around anticipating market needs and modernizing to be the very best mover in our markets."

About First Class Companies:

Offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and residential moving services, First Class Companies is headquartered in Tampa, FL, with wholly owned Moving & Storage locations throughout Florida and in New Orleans and New Jersey. First Class brands include First Class Commercial Services, First Class Moving Systems, First Class Global Logistics and World Class Moving Systems.

