The "Portugal: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report instills confidence by ensuring your business operations and products align with compliance standards. Beyond addressing current obligations, it empowers you to strategize for anticipated regulatory alterations. By immersing yourself in the policy landscape of a jurisdiction, you'll cultivate a strategic grasp of its impact on business expansion.

Moreover, this report serves as a fount of additional knowledge, supplying valuable resources such as direct links to comprehensive legislative documents and contact information for pertinent government entities.

Portugal: heated tobacco regulation

Heated tobacco consumables are considered a novel smokeless tobacco product. However, the device used to heat the consumable element is regulated as a consumer product. In 2022, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation on the National Strategy to Fight Cancer 2021-2030 to ensure full implementation of the WHO FCTC.

The strategy proposed vague additional regulations of ingredients, packaging, sales, advertising and sponsorship. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory framework in place in Portugal for heated tobacco products, covering all policy areas.

Portugal: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

According to Law No. 37/2007, the sale of tobacco for oral use is prohibited. This ban covers snus, but does not cover chewing tobacco. Nicotine pouches without tobacco are not regulated by tobacco legislation and would either fall under Infarmed's authority or general consumer laws. This report provides a detailed analysis of Portugal's regulatory framework for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Outlook

Portugal: the Basics

National Regulatory Framework

Age Restrictions

Product Restrictions

Labelling and Packaging

Obligation to Notify

Retail Channel Restrictions

Public Usage

Advertising and Marketing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wro8mr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821324480/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900