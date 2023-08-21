The "Portugal: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Portugal: heated tobacco regulation
Heated tobacco consumables are considered a novel smokeless tobacco product. However, the device used to heat the consumable element is regulated as a consumer product. In 2022, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation on the National Strategy to Fight Cancer 2021-2030 to ensure full implementation of the WHO FCTC.
The strategy proposed vague additional regulations of ingredients, packaging, sales, advertising and sponsorship. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory framework in place in Portugal for heated tobacco products, covering all policy areas.
Portugal: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation
According to Law No. 37/2007, the sale of tobacco for oral use is prohibited. This ban covers snus, but does not cover chewing tobacco. Nicotine pouches without tobacco are not regulated by tobacco legislation and would either fall under Infarmed's authority or general consumer laws. This report provides a detailed analysis of Portugal's regulatory framework for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Portugal: the Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling and Packaging
- Obligation to Notify
- Retail Channel Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising and Marketing
