21-Aug-2023

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

21 August 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2023 Jersey - 21 August 2023 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 has been posted on the Company's website. Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://etp.coinshares.com/documents For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

