Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 19:14
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cobra Media LLC: ThingstoDuo App Unveils the Future of Spontaneous Adventures

Revolutionary Global Exploration Tool Merges Curated Recommendations with Playful Decision-Making for Travelers and Locals Alike

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Have you ever found yourself indecisive about where to go or what to do, whether in your hometown or in a foreign land? Woman-owned ThingstoDuo is here to revolutionize the way you make those decisions. Designed for the spontaneous traveler and the local explorer alike, ThingstoDuo instantly recommends activities and places to visit, whether it be locally or a specified city.

ThingstoDuo

ThingstoDuo
Now available on iOS and Android.

Features & Benefits

  • Global Reach, Local Insight: With a database that spans the globe, ThingstoDuo provides users with curated recommendations that cater to both local tastes and tourist interests.
  • City Search: Planning a trip? Users can enter a destination city and ThingstoDuo will generate a list of must-visit spots, making planning an itinerary seamless and efficient.
  • Easier Decision Making: For those moments of indecision, ThingstoDuo introduces a fun element: the coin toss. Users can add two or more selections to a coin toss and ThingstoDuo will select a destination or activity, adding an element of surprise to adventures.
  • Intuitive User Interface: Designed with the user in mind, the app's intuitive layout ensures users find what they're looking for with ease.

A Word from the Creator

Kilane Garrett, the visionary behind ThingstoDuo, emphasizes the app's unique blend of function and fun. "We wanted to bridge the gap between planning and spontaneity. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or someone looking for a weekend adventure in your city, ThingstoDuo is your pocket guide."

Availability

ThingstoDuo is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, ensuring accessibility to millions of users worldwide.

About ThingstoDuo

Founded in 2022, ThingstoDuo is a cutting-edge app designed to inspire discovery and exploration for users around the globe. With its rich features and user-friendly interface, it promises a novel approach to travel planning and local adventures.

To learn more about ThingstoDuo, visit their website at thingstoduo.com

Contact Information

Christopher Garrett
Marketing Manager
cgarrett@cobramediallc.com
850-420-8917

SOURCE: Things to Duo LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775697/ThingstoDuo-App-Unveils-the-Future-of-Spontaneous-Adventures

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.