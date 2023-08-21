Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023
KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation Proudly Support the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner College of Medicine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / KeyBank, and the KeyBank Foundation, is passionate about helping people achieve their goals with quality education and training. Through philanthropic efforts, Key proudly supports organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures.

The Cleveland Clinic's Lerner College of Medicine is a shining example. The Lerner College of Medicine educates a diverse group of individuals to become physician investigators who advance biomedical research, deliver exceptional clinical care and promote health equity within their communities. Upon completion of the five-year curriculum, students graduate with an MD degree with Special Qualification in Biomedical Research.

"KeyBank, like the Cleveland Clinic, has a vision for a brighter future," said Mattie Jones-Hollowell, KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We're intentional about giving back to organizations that also want to improve the quality of life for our neighbors and neighborhoods. We are inspired by the Clinic and the transformative efforts solutions they've created for patients not only here in Northeast Ohio, but around the world."

Watch the video above to learn more about KeyBank's support of the Lerner College of Medicine or here on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lD9bRzCiqLU.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775708/KeyBank-and-KeyBank-Foundation-Proudly-Support-the-Cleveland-Clinics-Lerner-College-of-Medicine

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE