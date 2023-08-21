Truist Foundation Commits $50,000 for Tropical Storm Hilary Relief

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / As catastrophic rain and storm damage affect the Southwestern United States, Truist Foundation today announced it will donate $50,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support relief and recovery efforts for communities impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary.

"When disasters strike, Truist Foundation is committed to delivering localized care for teammates, clients and communities in affected areas," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Truist Foundation's ongoing partnerships with Center for Disaster Philanthropy and the American Red Cross help ensure those impacted by significant weather events like Tropical Storm Hilary are well supported - from proactive preparation to immediate relief to long-term recovery efforts."

A portion of the donation will be focused on medium- and long-term community recovery and address needs such as rebuilding public infrastructure, homes and livelihoods; offering mental health services; and supporting other challenges identified as recovery efforts progress.

Earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as Tropical Storm Hilary. Those funds will help provide food, shelter, comfort kits and other immediate relief supplies to thousands of families and individuals impacted by the storm.

"Truist's purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and there's no time more critical to support the communities where many of our teammates and clients live than in the wake of a historic disaster such as Tropical Storm Hilary," said Jeremy McCaslin, west regional president of McGriff, a subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings. "While the full extent of the damage remains to be seen, we know the road to recovery will be long for many families and communities throughout Southern California and surrounding areas. Our hope is that this donation allows our West Coast neighbors to feel Truist's support."

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

# # #

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Truist

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775740/Truist-Foundation-Commits-50000-for-Tropical-Storm-Hilary-Relief