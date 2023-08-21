Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 août/August 2023) - Further to bulletin 2023-0814, Critical Reagents Processing Corp. has announced a name change to Critical Reagent Processing Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name on August 22, 2023.

The symbol will remain the same.

The CUSIP and ISIN will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on August 21, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Suite au bulletin 2023-0814, Critical Reagents Processing Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Critical Reagent Processing Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 22 août 2023.

Le symbole restera le même.

Le CUSIP et l'ISIN resteront les mêmes.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 21 août 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 22 août/August 2023 Symbol/Symbole: CRPC CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 22675G102 ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA22675G1028

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.