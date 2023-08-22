Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital" or "the Company") announced today the release of its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights include:

Total comprehensive income grew to $833,000 in the second quarter of 2023, making this the most profitable quarter in the ten-year history of Builders Capital.

We distributed $0.20 per share to our Class A public shareholders continuing our 10-year unbroken dividend payment record since inception.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, we distributed $0.40 per share to our Class B shareholders or the equivalent of an annualized 16% return on the original $10.00 share issue price.

Earnings per share increased to $0.26.

Assets held for sale were successfully reduced by 48% year-over-year. By quarter-end, assets held for sale represented just 2.2% of shareholders' equity.

We achieved an approximate weighted average loan-to-value ratio on our mortgage portfolio of slightly better than our 75% target level.

In commenting on these results, Sandy Loutitt, President of Builders Capital, stated:

"Builders Capital continues to show stronger and stronger results. High demand from builders combined with higher market interest rates has lead to the Company being fully invested in increasingly profitable loans. We have also substantially reduced any non-productive inventory and are not requiring any unusual loan loss provisions. We've never missed distributing our planned $.20 per quarter to our A shareholders, and were able to distribute quarterly dividends at an annualized 16% rate to our B shareholders at the end of last month while also growing our retained earnings. The outlook for these conditions to remain or expand is positive, as the Company's operating environment in Western Canada in particular remains strong and resilient."

"While there are some concerns in the market that the Canadian economy might slip into recession at a point in the future, the high levels of national and regional immigration and new household creation are expected to keep demand for housing elevated for some time to come regardless. Builders Capital is in a unique position in a market that relies on the services we provide. We are confident that our particular skill set and expertise in the construction finance marketplace will allow us to continue to profitably deploy our capital in this area."

Financial Overview



Six months ended

June 30,

2023

$ Six months ended

June 30,

2022

$ Six months ended

June 30,

2021

$ Six months ended

June 30,

2020

$ Revenues 2,213,756 1,759,446 1,395,997 1,563,674 Total comprehensive earnings 1,662,655 1,359,437 1,112,157 1,105,276 Net mortgages receivable, end of period 36,089,264 30,803,944 26,118,180 27,702,357 Total assets 36,746,415 32,055,029 28,669,052 30,813,268 Shareholders' equity 29,503,919 27,031,412 26,864,364 27,225,059 Basic and Diluted Earnings per share 0.52 0.47 0.38 0.38 Cash dividends declared 1,522,772 1,271,584 1,064,351 868,492 Cash dividends declared per Class A share 0.3972 0.3967 0.3967 0.3967 Cash dividends declared per Class B share 0.6843 0.5233 0.2980 0.0756

A more detailed discussion of the Company's financial results can be found in Builders Capital's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which has been posted on the Company's website (www.builderscapital.ca) and filed on SEDAR (http://www.sedarplus.ca).

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

As an MIC, Builders Capital is not subject to income tax provided that it distributes all of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders within 90 days of its December 31st year-end. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same tax position as if their proportionate share of mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These include, among other things, risks associated with mortgage lending, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters and the general economic environment. The company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive, as other factors could adversely affect its results, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned against undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Builders Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

