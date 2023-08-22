Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - New book "Innocence Denied" by Author Johannes Krane, is thrilled to announce its launch. It was a childhood denied, so disturbing and hunting that it took the author well into his adult life to sit down and write about it. "It took many years to write this book," says Johannes Krane of his gripping, recently released memoir, "INNOCENCE DENIED," A HOLOCAUST CHILDHOOD.

Innocence Denied is a story about two brothers, the author, and his brother Dick. It is powerful in capturing the life of two nine and eleven-year-old children during World War II. Through the hunger years 1944/1945, they raised their deaf and mute mother and father, who was also mentally challenged, creating severe consequences.

Because of the famine, the family supported their mother's effort to trade on the black market and steal from businesses and the Nazi authorities. This practice was punishable by law, leading to the death penalty, or danger of being transported to Germany.

Mr. Krane witnessed unspeakable events at the hands of the Nazis. The disabled mother was determined during the war's dark days, with the children's help, to obtain food and fuel in the most dangerous and life-threatening situations. The story is grim, brutal, and unbearably heartbreaking.

The story focuses on two young brothers had to fight daily to survive, how hard it was to have two parents with disabilities and a dysfunctional lifestyle, the sacrifices they had to make, all the darkness and horrors they had to witness, and the losses it caused. Additionally, the book shows how sometimes it's better to let go, take a risk, break the cycle, and hope for a better future.

Today there are many books based on World War II. Still, if someone wants to read about people who lived through this time from a different perspective, this book describes the war experience and the relationship with disabled parents.

