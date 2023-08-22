Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2023) - Emerging Markets Capital Ltd. ("EMC") announced today that they had acquired an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the authorized capital of 1317225 B.C. Ltd. ("225" or, the "Company"). EMC acquired the securities on August 18, 2023 pursuant to the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.000001 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $7.00 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, EMC held nil Common Shares of the Company. As a result of the Acquisition, EMC now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 7,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 67.47% of the Company's 10,375,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

EMC acquired the securities under the offering for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control over securities of 225 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 225's documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

225's head office is located at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1T2.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Emerging Markets Capital Ltd.

Attention: Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Managing Director

Email: jr@emarcap.com

