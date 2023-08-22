

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.0917 against the euro, 1.2778 against the pound and 0.8772 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0891, 1.2754 and 0.8783, respectively.



Moving away from an early 5-day high of 146.41 against the yen, the greenback edged down to 145.84.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.6429 against the Australian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.6412.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.5943 and 1.3535 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5926 and 1.3543, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.85 against the franc, 141.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



