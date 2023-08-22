Diginius: Nate Burke, Founding Member of the Ecommerce and Online Industries, is Awarded the Scale-Up Entrepreneur Award at the Enterprise Awards 2023

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate Burke, an early founder within the e-commerce and Digital Marketing industry, is awarded the Scale Up Entrepreneur award at the Enterprise Awards 2023, hosted by ScaleUp Group.

Nate studied for an MBA in Global Business Management at the University of Alabama before founding his first company in 1997. Now with over two decades of experience in the Ecommerce and online industries, Nates expertise span digital marketing, business development, entrepreneurship and global business management.

In more recent years, as CEO, Nate focuses on the development and growth of Diginius, a London-based SaaS technology company specialising in digital marketing and e-commerce solutions. Providing campaign optimisation technologies and an automated bidding platform to support on advertising management that monitors, measures and reports results across digital performance, delivering visibility and transparency for all. Diginius was recently awarded Microsoft Advertising Global Channel Partner of the Year 2022.

"The award of the Scale-up Entrepreneur at the Enterprise Awards is particularly prominent as we have experienced exponential growth in recent years at Diginius. The recognition for the hard work and dedication over the last 12 years building the business is very much appreciated!" Nate Burke, CEO of Diginius

Known as the "Oscars of the Technology Industry", those of influence within the technology industry are recognised and awarded with a unique focus on the founder rather than the business from innovators, investors and advisors. The judging panel emphasises merit for nominees who have showcased growth, innovation, strategy, execution and overall ambition and determination to succeed. Boasting previous winners that have achieved prominence in both the public and private sectors, alumni include successful tech businesses in the UK, such as the leaders of Wise, Quantexa, Darktrace, and TPXimpact.

