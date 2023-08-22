Anzeige
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2023 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme, announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
11-08-202385.0005.513.559 €64,87 €64,44 €65,50 €
14-08-202363.0004.112.489 €65,28 €64,24 €65,64 €
15-08-202350.0003.247.360 €64,95 €64,84 €65,30 €
16-08-202396.0006.109.920 €63,65 €63,18 €64,62 €
17-08-202390.0005.664.501 €62,94 €62,46 €63,44 €
18-08-202386.2655.361.370 €62,15 €61,74 €62,52 €

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 470.265 on 18 August 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20230821-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26a8f024-057f-463d-af90-245936f2d42a)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
