

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Mining company BHP Group (BHP.AX) Tuesday reported a profit before taxation from continuing operations of $21.401 billion for the full year, lower than $33.137 billion in the previous year, hurt by lower revenue due to weaker prices in key commodities.



Net profit from continuing operations declined to $14.324 billion or 254.7 cents per share from $22.4 billion or 399.2 cents per share last year.



Net profit attributable to BHP shareholders was $12.921 billion or 254.7 cents per share, down from $30.9 billion or 609.3 cents per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, underlying attributable profit was $13.42 billion or 265 cents per basic share compared with $23.815 billion or 470.6 cents per share last year.



Revenue from continuing operations for the year fell to $53.817 billion from $65.098 billion in the previous year.



The company's Board has decided to pay an additional amount of $0.13 per share, taking the final dividend to $0.80 per share, which will be paid on September 28.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken