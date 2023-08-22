DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.931 GBP0.925 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080 GBP0.930125 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,215,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2139 1.088 XDUB 09:02:37 00066705208TRLO0 85 1.088 XDUB 10:17:00 00066707209TRLO0 8161 1.090 XDUB 10:53:54 00066708430TRLO0 2290 1.088 XDUB 13:27:34 00066712334TRLO0 1380 1.092 XDUB 14:32:25 00066714882TRLO0 2271 1.092 XDUB 14:49:25 00066715860TRLO0 524 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716071TRLO0 1564 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716072TRLO0 1548 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716073TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 14:53:14 00066716076TRLO0 1219 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717576TRLO0 875 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717577TRLO0 951 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717578TRLO0 2181 1.086 XDUB 15:31:09 00066718342TRLO0 307 1.080 XDUB 16:08:07 00066720445TRLO0 735 1.080 XDUB 16:09:05 00066720531TRLO0 664 1.080 XDUB 16:09:44 00066720573TRLO0 606 1.080 XDUB 16:11:24 00066720669TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 365 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712332TRLO0 645 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712331TRLO0 84 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712330TRLO0 775 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712328TRLO0 914 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712333TRLO0 3036 93.10 XLON 13:27:34 00066712329TRLO0 2352 93.10 XLON 14:10:41 00066713888TRLO0 96 93.10 XLON 14:10:41 00066713889TRLO0 3 93.10 XLON 14:10:41 00066713890TRLO0 88 93.10 XLON 14:53:08 00066716070TRLO0 2862 93.10 XLON 14:53:08 00066716069TRLO0 1663 93.10 XLON 15:15:10 00066717257TRLO0 4 93.10 XLON 15:15:10 00066717259TRLO0 138 93.10 XLON 15:15:10 00066717258TRLO0 1109 93.10 XLON 15:31:09 00066718341TRLO0 2948 93.10 XLON 15:31:09 00066718340TRLO0 72 92.50 XLON 15:49:16 00066719187TRLO0 873 92.50 XLON 15:53:04 00066719445TRLO0 1401 92.50 XLON 15:56:24 00066719675TRLO0 572 92.50 XLON 16:00:08 00066720032TRLO0

