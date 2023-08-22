Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.08.23
08:06 Uhr
1,076 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
22.08.2023 | 08:31
111 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.931 
                                    GBP0.925 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080 
 
                                    GBP0.930125 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,215,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2139       1.088         XDUB      09:02:37      00066705208TRLO0 
85        1.088         XDUB      10:17:00      00066707209TRLO0 
8161       1.090         XDUB      10:53:54      00066708430TRLO0 
2290       1.088         XDUB      13:27:34      00066712334TRLO0 
1380       1.092         XDUB      14:32:25      00066714882TRLO0 
2271       1.092         XDUB      14:49:25      00066715860TRLO0 
524       1.088         XDUB      14:53:08      00066716071TRLO0 
1564       1.088         XDUB      14:53:08      00066716072TRLO0 
1548       1.088         XDUB      14:53:08      00066716073TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      14:53:14      00066716076TRLO0 
1219       1.090         XDUB      15:20:37      00066717576TRLO0 
875       1.090         XDUB      15:20:37      00066717577TRLO0 
951       1.090         XDUB      15:20:37      00066717578TRLO0 
2181       1.086         XDUB      15:31:09      00066718342TRLO0 
307       1.080         XDUB      16:08:07      00066720445TRLO0 
735       1.080         XDUB      16:09:05      00066720531TRLO0 
664       1.080         XDUB      16:09:44      00066720573TRLO0 
606       1.080         XDUB      16:11:24      00066720669TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
365       93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712332TRLO0 
645       93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712331TRLO0 
84        93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712330TRLO0 
775       93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712328TRLO0 
914       93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712333TRLO0 
3036       93.10         XLON      13:27:34      00066712329TRLO0 
2352       93.10         XLON      14:10:41      00066713888TRLO0 
96        93.10         XLON      14:10:41      00066713889TRLO0 
3        93.10         XLON      14:10:41      00066713890TRLO0 
88        93.10         XLON      14:53:08      00066716070TRLO0 
2862       93.10         XLON      14:53:08      00066716069TRLO0 
1663       93.10         XLON      15:15:10      00066717257TRLO0 
4        93.10         XLON      15:15:10      00066717259TRLO0 
138       93.10         XLON      15:15:10      00066717258TRLO0 
1109       93.10         XLON      15:31:09      00066718341TRLO0 
2948       93.10         XLON      15:31:09      00066718340TRLO0 
72        92.50         XLON      15:49:16      00066719187TRLO0 
873       92.50         XLON      15:53:04      00066719445TRLO0 
1401       92.50         XLON      15:56:24      00066719675TRLO0 
572       92.50         XLON      16:00:08      00066720032TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  266045 
EQS News ID:  1708143 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
