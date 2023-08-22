Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
22.08.23
08:06 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,060
-0,97 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1706,37009:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2023 | 08:46
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Erkka Repo appointed Aspo Group's Chief Financial Officer and a member of Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
August 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Erkka Repo appointed Aspo Group's Chief Financial Officer and a member of Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Erkka Repo (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Aspo Group's Chief Financial Officer and a member of Aspo's Group Executive Committee. He will start in this position latest during February, 2024. As informed earlier in May, Aspo's current Chief Financial Officer Arto Meitsalo will continue in his current position, until proper handover of responsibilities to Erkka Repo.

Erkka has over 20 years of experience from leadership positions in UPM's finance function in Finland and abroad. During the last two years Repo has worked as VR Group's CFO and as a member of VR Group's management team.

"Erkka possesses the right skills to develop Aspo's financial activities based on a strong business perspective. He has a strong background from value creation in close cooperation with the businesses. His backround and expertise have a strong fit with the needs of Aspo, and I am very glad to get him to be part of our Executive Committee" says Aspo Group's CEO Rolf Jansson.

"Strategy implementation in Aspo is at an interesting phase. I'm excited to get involved in the growth and profit improvement in Aspo together with the staff", says Erkka Repo.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2023_08_22 Change in Aspo's Executive Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bcdb8569-269f-4dd7-abf3-2558e2ef25a7)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.