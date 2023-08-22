Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2023 | 09:00
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valtrix Systems: Valtrix to Exhibit at RISC-V Summit China August 23-25

Will showcase STING, The Industry's Most Advanced RISC-V Design Verification Solution

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix, a provider of design verification products for creating accurate CPU and system-on-chip implementations, is set to participate in the upcoming RISC-V Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Beijing from August 23rd to 25th. During the event, Valtrix will showcase its flagship offering STING - the first commercial RISC-V verification solution - at booth B1.

Valtrix Systems Logo

Highlighted prominently will be STING's Test Stimulus Programming Framework, enabling users to effectively exercise custom RISC-V extensions or the underlying micro-architectural implementation. Additionally, the RISC-V architecture verification suite based on STING, which encompasses a comprehensive array of self-checking test cases for RISC-V will also be presented during the Summit.

China Business Development Manager, Tony Wang, will also be presenting a keynote session on 'Addressing the Complexities of RISC-V Functional Verification' during the RISC-V Summit on Wednesday, August 23.

Attendees can arrange meetings to discuss about STING and its support for RISC-V implementations by writing to contact@valtrix.in

About Valtrix

Valtrix Technologies is an EDA company delivering products and solutions for design verification of CPU, IP and SoC implementations. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the team comprises experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry with a common goal to enable verification of complex systems at reduced cost and effort. For more information on Valtrix and its design verification products, please visit http://www.valtrix.in.

Connect with Valtrix at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191126/Valtrix_Company_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valtrix-to-exhibit-at-risc-v-summit-china-august-23-25-301906448.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.