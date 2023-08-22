Anzeige
22.08.2023
Paul Burnell Steps Down as CEO of Redgrave Due to Family Illness

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, announces a strategic leadership transition as Paul Burnell, the current CEO, steps away from his position due to unforeseen family health concerns. Following his tenure as CEO, Paul will be assuming a new role as Chief Commercial Officer, allowing him to continue supporting his clients while also prioritising his family's needs.

Redgrave Logo

During his time as CEO, Paul played a pivotal role in shaping Redgrave's reputation and ambitious growth plans. Speaking about his transition, Paul Burnell expressed, "The decision to step down was not taken lightly, but after careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my role as CEO to focus on my family's needs. However, I remain deeply committed to serving our clients and supporting the growth of Redgrave. When I return to business as usual, I will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer, which allows me to continue fostering valuable client relationships while still being able to dedicate more time to my family."

In full support of Paul's decision, Brian Hamill, Redgrave Chair, stated, "During this challenging time, our priority is Paul's well-being and the well-being of his family. We extend our heartfelt support to Paul and will stand by him every step of the way. Paul's invaluable expertise and insights will continue to be an essential asset to our company as he remains on the Board, reporting directly to me in his new capacity. With the utmost confidence, we are entrusting David Angel with the day-to-day leadership of the business. Having worked in a leadership role at Redgrave for nearly 10 years, David has a deep understanding of our values and goals and is ideally positioned to deliver the next phase of growth."

The transition of leadership will be seamless, ensuring a smooth continuation of operations and continued commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of their businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paul-burnell-steps-down-as-ceo-of-redgrave-due-to-family-illness-301904498.html

