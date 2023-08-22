Anzeige
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Kenvue Set to Join S&P 500; Advance Auto Parts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) will replace Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) in the S&P 500, and Advance Auto Parts will replace Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, August 25 . As previously announced on August 9, the addition of Kenvue is the result of S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) offering to exchange the shares of Kenvue held for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a split-off exchange offer that expired on Friday, August 18 . Advance Auto Parts is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Emergent BioSolutions is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 25, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Kenvue

KVUE

Consumer Staples


S&P 500

Deletion

Advance Auto Parts

AAP

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Advance Auto Parts

AAP

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Emergent BioSolutions

EBS

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

