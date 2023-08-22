DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 21-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2274685 CODE: PRIP LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 266214 EQS News ID: 1708591 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 22, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)