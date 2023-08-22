77% of the market participants surveyed expect accelerated settlements to have a major impact on their business

80% of market participants expect a notable impact on their securities lending and borrowing business

Citi today launched the third edition of its "Securities Services Evolution" whitepaper series, which shows the securities ecosystem faces challenging times ahead. The whitepaper finds that accelerated settlement is the single largest area of focus across all financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and market participants globally, with 77% of respondents expecting a major impact on their business.

"Our research shows that the rapidly accelerating move to T+1 in major markets poses significant challenges to industry participants, leaving an urgent need to drive innovation, automation and efficiencies in global operating models," said Okan Pekin, Global Head of Securities Services at Citi.

Citi's whitepaper includes quantitative and qualitative data gathered from 12 FMIs and industry participants (fintech, taskforces, banks) and almost 500 market participants from banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians and institutional investors around the world. Collectively, these insights continue to provide valuable insights into developments across the global securities market ecosystem.

While the impact of acceleration remains the primary focus, a consensus is also emerging as to how best to prepare for it. Participants are focusing on clients and counterparties in the first instance; followed by in-house platforms and processes; and evaluating staffing and location strategies. For example, 69% of those surveyed are focused on automating and standardizing client communications while 64% are looking to upgrade /replace technology platforms.

Other notable findings from this year's whitepaper include:

74% of our respondents engaging in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and digital asset initiatives (increased from 47% last year) in a clear sign that DLT momentum continues to grow

38% of market participants are today live with digital asset offerings vs 22% for DLT

Growing belief across the industry that digital money (CBDCs, bank and non-bank issued stable coins) is maturing quickly an overwhelming 87% see them as a viable means to support securities settlement (vs 72% last year)

"As market infrastructures continue to evolve, it's increasingly important for industry participants to work in partnership to strengthen the stability of the overall ecosystem," said Matthew Bax, Global Head of Custody for Securities Services at Citi. "Supporting innovation while maximizing global consistency of the client experience remains core to our Securities Services offering."

