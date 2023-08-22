Isbank and Schneider Electric recognised for building their technology strategies around customers to fuel business growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Isbank and Schneider Electric are the winners of its Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), respectively. These awards, which will be presented at Technology Innovation EMEA, recognise both organisations for executing technology strategies that accelerate business growth and drive customer outcomes.

Isbank, the largest private bank in Turkey, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact Award for EMEA. The bank is being honoured for implementing a digital strategy to improve its operational efficiency and resilience while meeting the real-time needs of its millions of customers. In addition to leveraging AI to deliver customer insights, Isbank is also contributing to sustainability efforts through its mobile banking app, which is designed to educate customers on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

Schneider Electric, a French multinational provider of digital automation and energy management services, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture Award, presented in partnership with The Open Group, author of the TOGAF® standard, which was developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum. The firm's enterprise architecture is delivering seamless customer experiences while also eliminating complexities surrounding its products, systems, and supply chain. Schneider Electric has also been named an EMEA finalist for Forrester's 2023 Technology Strategy Impact Award, along with multinational banking and financial services company PKO Bank Polski. African fintech company Interswitch Group is the 2023 finalist for Forrester's Enterprise Architecture Award for EMEA.

Forrester Technology Award recipients will share their success stories at Technology Innovation EMEA, taking place in London and digitally, October 12-13, 2023, a leading event for chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders to learn best practices and tools to home in on the technology strategy best suited to fuel their business growth.

"We are excited to celebrate Forrester's Technology Award winners for EMEA, each of which is demonstrating a laser focus on customer and business outcomes," said Laura Koetzle, VP, group research director at Forrester. "In using adaptivity, creativity, and resilience to reconfigure their technology strategies and capabilities, these companies can better meet future customer and employee demands while also driving business growth."

Resources:

Learn more here and here about how this year's Technology Award winners and finalists are executing customer-driven technology strategies that fuel their business.

Explore the changing role of technology leaders and how they can accelerate growth at their organisations.

Discover how technology leaders can build an efficient tech strategy and architecture to drive innovation.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822882615/en/

Contacts:

Naomi Thomas

nathomas@forrester.com