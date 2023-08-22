Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Half-year Report

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Unless otherwise stated, all page numbers below refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report on the Company's website.

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

Investment Policy

The Company seeks to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates mainly through investment in bonds and other fixed-interest securities. The Company also invests in equities and other equity-like instruments consistent with the overall objective.

Financial Information and Performance Statistics

Total Return Statistics(1)(2)

with dividends reinvested

For Six For Year Months to Ended 30 June 31 December 2023 2022 Net asset value - total return with dividends reinvested +2.1 -10.8 Share price - total return with dividends reinvested +1.0 -5.2

Capital Statistics

At At 30 June 31 December 2023 2022 Net assets (£'000) 284,145 281,089 Net asset value per ordinary share(2) 159.90p 162.20p Share price(1) 162.00p 166.00p Premium(2) 1.3% 2.3% Gearing(2) Gross gearing 20.5% 19.1% Net gearing 16.9% 15.7% Performance Statistics For Six For Six Months to Months to 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 Revenue return per share 6.16p 5.97p Capital return per share (2.77)p (28.62)p Total return per ordinary share 3.39p (22.65)p Dividend for the period 5.75p 5.50p

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

(2) Alternative Performance Measures (APM). See pages 15 and 16 for the explanation and calculation of APMs. Further details are provided in the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures in the Company's 2022 annual financial report.

Chairman's Statement

Highlights

· Positive Net Asset Value total return of 2.1% in a challenging market environment.

· Dividend increased to 5.75p.

· Share issuances continued in the period.

2023 began where 2022 left off with the outlook for inflation and hence interest rates dominating the financial landscape. Those looking for signs that an end to the aggressive tightening in monetary policy was close at hand found little grounds for optimism as inflation showed worrying signs of being 'sticky' and markets priced in the prospect of interest rates remaining 'higher for longer.'

Economic growth was anaemic, however the recession predicted by more hawkish commentators was thankfully avoided. Economic theory suggests that changes in monetary policy may well take effect over 'long and variable lags' and so it is too early to conclude that the risk of a so-called 'hard landing' has passed.

Market confidence was challenged by the failure of several weaker financial institutions. Signs that a number of weaker firms were struggling to adjust to the impact of higher rates became apparent both in the US and in Europe, where a clumsily-handled rescue by Swiss authorities of Credit Suisse unsettled confidence in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bank capital. Thankfully calm returned to the sector as European financial authorities distanced themselves from the approach taken by the Swiss.

The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) total return rose by 2.1% during the first six months of the year. Our NAV performance fell short of that of our reference index, the ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index (sterling hedged) total return, which rose by 5.0%. This was in part the result of the weaker performance of AT1 securities during the period under review. Our share price total return rose by 1.0% reflecting the fact that we while traded at a premium to NAV, our premium narrowed slightly from 2.3% to 1.3% during the six months. It was pleasing to see demand for shares remaining robust, particularly against a backdrop in which investment trust discounts were wide by historical standards. We were able to issue a total of 4.4 million shares to meet demand.

Our AGM in June saw Kate Bolsover, our Senior Independent Director, retire from the Board. As Chairman of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE) Kate played a key role in the successful merger of IPE and City Merchants High Yield Trust in 2021. I would like to thank Kate on behalf of shareholders and the Board for her fantastic contribution to the Company.

The Manager's Report, which follows my comments, provides shareholders with information on the portfolio and the outlook for the high yield market. There seems little doubt that inflation will continue to preoccupy markets during the second half of the year and that the risk of a 'hard landing' cannot be dismissed. Nevertheless I believe it is important to keep in mind that the high yields are elevated by historical standards and therefore provide a degree of compensation for the uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic outlook. Lastly, at the half way point of our financial year, I am pleased to confirm that we remain firmly on course to achieve our full year dividend target of 11.5 pence per share, having declared first and second interim dividends of 2.875 pence per share in respect of the current financial year.

Tim Scholefield

Chairman

22 August 2023

Portfolio Managers' Report

Portfolio Manager

Rhys Davies, CFA, Fund Manager

Rhys is a fund manager and senior credit analyst for the Henley-based Fixed Interest team.

He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the Henley Fixed Interest team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.

He holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Deputy Portfolio Manager

Edward Craven, FCA, Fund Manager

Edward is a fund manager and senior credit analyst for the Henley-based Fixed Interest team.

He began his career with KPMG in 2003. In 2008 he moved to The Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked in structured finance. He joined the team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020, managing multi-asset and high yield funds.

He holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Bath. He is an FCA qualified chartered accountant.

Q What happened to bond markets in the period?

A Bond markets faced the headwinds of elevated interest rates and recession fears. Given their greater sensitivity to changes in monetary policy, government bonds came under the most pressure, especially UK gilts, as central banks took action to tackle sticky inflation. Higher quality corporate bonds also struggled to gain ground. High yield bonds displayed greater resilience, outperforming cohorts higher up the ratings scale. The ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index (sterling hedged) total return was 5.0% over the six-month period. B rated bonds were the strongest part of the high yield market, returning 6.2% versus a 4.8% gain for BB rated debt. Weaker/riskier CCC and lower rated bonds generated a return of 1.2%. By comparison, sterling investment grade finished the period in negative territory, down 1.0%, with UK gilts faring even worse with a 3.9% decline.

The yield on the ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index edged down from 8.00% to 7.87%. The yield declined because the impact of rising rates was more than offset by a tightening in spreads. The credit spread fell from 515bps to 458bps. While this may give the impression of benign credit conditions, there were bouts of volatility within the period, particularly around March when the spread spiked from 415bps to 562bps as concerns over the banking system in the US spread to Europe. This period of volatility peaked in the days after the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS.

While uncertainties about the state of US regional banks following the closure of First Republic Bank resurfaced in May, credit spreads continued to tighten. More widely, bond market valuations were weakened by further expected rises in interest rates as the projected end of the hiking phase of the cycle was pushed out in reaction to worse than expected inflation data. Rate expectations rose more in the UK, where inflation remained stubbornly high.

Q How did the Company perform?

A Over the six months to 30 June 2023 the share price fell from 166p to 162p, but with dividends reinvested, the Company delivered a positive share price total return of 1.0%. The net asset value per share total return (with dividends reinvested) was 2.1%.

Q What were the key contributors and detractors of performance?

A The portfolio's exposure to credit risk was the main driver of the positive return. Within this, high yield bonds were the largest contributor. Investment grade, corporate hybrids and senior bank debt also contributed. Exposure to subordinated financial debt was a small negative. The portfolio's duration (sensitivity to interest rates) was a negative factor as interest rate expectations rose. A rise in the value of sterling meant that the modest non-sterling exposure in the portfolio was also negative.

The unexpected write-down of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds when the bank was acquired by UBS was a negative factor. The portfolio holding in Credit Suisse as of the end of February was 0.54%. However, the portfolio's other holdings in AT1 and its holdings in Credit Suisse senior debt recovered strongly after this event. While two Credit Suisse AT1s were in the bottom 10 performing bonds in the portfolio, some other financials such as Banco Comercial Portugues and Piraeus Financial were among the portfolio's top five contributors.

Q What changes were made to the portfolio?

A The Company was active in the period with a mixture of primary and secondary market purchases. The focus of purchases was on higher quality BB rated bonds that we feel offer a relatively attractive balance of return to risk.

We participated in a new issue from generics drug manufacturer Teva Pharmaceutical Finance, a company that we have invested in for several years. Other new issues purchased included lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment and car battery manufacturer Clarios. Although these are two very different businesses, we believe that both are well placed to weather any economic downturn. We also bought new hybrid corporate bonds from Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall, Portuguese utility company EDP, Vodafone Group and BT.

In the secondary market we added to existing positions in UK holiday park operator Center Parcs and retailer Ocado. Center Parcs is expected to perform well again in 2023. Ocado's bonds earn an attractive yield but also have, in our view, good potential capital upside from any good news around the company's technology licensing. During the period of weakness in bank bonds following the write-down of Credit Suisse's AT1s, we added to the position in Nationwide AT1.

Several bonds of companies with weaker balance sheets were sold. These included telecom and retail names. Credit concerns led us to sell French furniture retailer Mobilux Finance and European residential landlord Heimstaden. Heimstaden is an example of a credit where the investment case has changed dramatically due to a rising rate environment. The European real estate sector is an area about which we remain cautious. We fear that some business models built on low borrowing costs are no longer commercially viable.

Following these transactions, the allocation to corporate high yield was reduced from 48.4% to 43.7%. Exposure to subordinated bank and insurance was gradually increased from 30.7% to 33.7%.

We view financials as providing a more favourable risk-reward profile than similar-rated high yield bonds with the Company holding a well-diversified portfolio of more than 20 European banks. We continue to assess and adjust exposures to the banking sector and while we believe fundamentals are strong for the banks held in the trust, we are aware of the risks that a crisis of confidence can pose to the sector and to individual banks.

In other activity, long-dated UK gilts were added and now account for 1.6% of the portfolio.

Net gearing was increased from 15.7% to 16.9%. Gearing is one of the tools we can use to adjust the level of risk in the portfolio to align it with the level of opportunity we see in the market. Although the cost of borrowing has gone up, we believe gearing is still an attractive option given the higher level of yield we can now receive from the bonds we want to buy.

Q What were conditions like in the primary market?

A European high yield corporate supply totalled €33 billion in the period, according to data from JPMorgan. This is a higher level than in the whole of 2022 but not unusual compared to earlier years. Net supply was light at around €2 billion, with the bulk of the issuance used for refinancing purposes. BB rated bonds accounted for the majority of the deal flow with a 55% market share. Single B bonds accounted for 36%. Sterling-denominated issuance was boosted by Vodafone Group and BT hybrids in the second quarter of 2023.

This low level of bond supply was a technical support for the market and helps to explain the relatively strong performance of high yield bonds despite a weakening growth environment.

Q What is your outlook from here?

A Uncertainty around the outlook for the economy and inflation, combined with the ongoing impact of the interest rate hiking phase of the cycle has fuelled volatility in financial markets, leading to market strain, as seen most clearly in the banking sector. We will continue to monitor our allocations within the banking sector. For now, we are comfortable that the levels of yield provide an attractive reward for the credit risks, especially with a well-diversified spread of risk across many banks. It is certainly encouraging that attractive yields are available from so many more sources today, but we also expect volatility to be a defining feature of 2023. It is therefore important to remain nimble and be prepared to sell bonds that have performed well, especially whilst our outlook for the global economy and high yield bond markets, particularly the weaker parts, remains cautious.

Rhys Davies Edward Craven

Portfolio Managers

22 August 2023

Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency and liquidity. As part of this process, the Board conducted a full review of the Company's risk control summary and considered new and emerging risks. These are not necessarily principal risks for the Company at present but may have the potential to be in the future. In carrying out this assessment, the Board considered the emerging risks facing the Company including geopolitical risks such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, evolving cyber threats and ESG, including climate risk. The principal risks that follow are those identified by the Board as the most significant after consideration of mitigating factors and are not intended to cover all the risk categories as shown in the Internal Control and Risk Management section on page 13 of the 2022 annual financial report.

Category and Principal Risk Description Mitigating Procedures and Controls Strategic Risks Market and Political Risk The Company invests primarily in fixed interest securities, the majority of which are traded on global security markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is a significant fall and/or a prolonged period of decline in these markets. This could be triggered by unfavourable developments globally and/or in one or more regions, such as the current conflict in Ukraine, the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and other geopolitical tensions and uncertainties and their impact on the global economy. The Board cannot control the effect of such external influences on the portfolio. Market risk also arises from movements in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. An explanation of market risk and how this is addressed is given in note 19.1 to the financial statements within the 2022 annual financial report. The Portfolio Managers' Report summarises particular macro economic factors affecting performance during the period and the portfolio managers' views on those most relevant to the outlook for the portfolio. Regulatory or Fiscal Changes The Company is incorporated in Jersey which is a low tax jurisdiction subject to global scrutiny. Any adverse global regulatory or fiscal measures taken against such low tax jurisdictions, could negatively impact the Company. The Board receives regular reports from the Manager and Company Secretary which highlight any proposed changes to the regulatory/fiscal regimes which might impact the Company. Wide Discount leading to Shareholder Dissatisfaction The Company's shares are subject to market movements and can trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Should the Company's shares trade at a significant discount compared to its peers, then shareholder dissatisfaction may result if shareholders cannot realise the value of their investment close to NAV, with the ultimate risk that arbitragers join the share register. The Board receives regular reports from both the Manager and the Company's broker on the Company's share price performance and level of discount (or premium), together with regular reports on marketing and meetings with shareholders and prospective investors. The Board recognises the importance of the Company's scale in terms of the aggregate value of its shares in the market ('market cap') in creating liquidity and the benefit of a wide shareholder base, and has the ability to both issue and buy back shares to assist with market volatility. The foundation to this lies in solid investment performance and an attractive level of dividend. Third Party Service Providers Risks Lack of Control over, or Unsatisfactory Performance of Third Party Service Providers ('TPPs') Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operations of the Company and affect its ability to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose it to reputational risk. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position. Details of how the Board monitors the services provided by the Manager and the other TPPs, and the key elements designed to provide effective internal control, are included in the internal control and risk management section on page 13 of the 2022 annual financial report. Cyber Risk The Company's operational structure means that cyber risk (information technology and physical security) predominantly arises at its TPPs. This cyber risk includes fraud, sabotage or crime perpetrated against the Company or any of its TPPs. The Audit & Risk Committee on behalf of the Board periodically reviews TPPs' service organisation control reports and meets with representatives of the Manager's Investment Management, Compliance, Internal Audit and Investment Trust teams as well as the Company Secretary's senior staff and Compliance team. The Board receives periodic updates on the Manager's and the Company Secretary's information security arrangements. The Board monitors TPPs' business continuity plans and testing - including their regular 'live' testing of workplace recovery arrangements. Business Continuity Risk Impact of a major event, such as Covid-19, on the operations of the service providers, including any prolonged disruption. The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on a regular basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations so that the Company can continue to trade, meet regulatory obligations, report and meet shareholder requirements. The Board receives periodic reports from the Manager and TPPs on business continuity processes and has been provided with assurance from them all insofar as possible that measures are in place for them to continue to provide contracted services to the Company.

In the view of the Board, these principal and emerging risks and uncertainties are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the period under review.

Thirty Largest Investment Issuers

AT 30 JUNE 2023

Market Country of Value % of Issuer Industry Incorporation £'000 Portfolio Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 10,362 3.2 Barclays Financials UK 10,326 3.2 Co-Operative Bank Financials UK 6,920 2.1 BNP Paribas Financials France 6,155 1.9 Aviva Financials UK 5,947 1.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Health Care Netherlands 5,685 1.7 Codere New Topco Consumer Services Luxembourg 5,456 1.7 UK Treasury Bill Government Bonds UK 5,216 1.6 Albion Finance Consumer Services Luxembourg 5,153 1.6 Ziggo Bond Finance Telecommunications Netherlands 5,137 1.6 Vodafone Group Telecommunications UK 5,058 1.5 Virgin Media O2 Telecommunications UK 4,893 1.5 Eléctricité De France Utilities France 4,707 1.4 Petra Diamonds Basic Materials Bermuda 4,603 1.4 Banco BPM Financials Italy 4,484 1.4 Nationwide Financials UK 4,239 1.3 Virgin Money Financials UK 4,127 1.3 Rothschilds Continuation Finance Financials Guernsey 4,019 1.2 Clarios Basic Materials USA 4,007 1.2 Deutsche Bank Financials Germany 4,003 1.2 Bellis Consumer Goods UK 3,829 1.2 Sainsbury's Bank Financials UK 3,826 1.2 Legal & General Financials UK 3,502 1.1 Frigoglass Finance Industrials Netherlands 3,494 1.1 Parts Europe Consumer Goods France 3,479 1.1 Ford Motor Credit Consumer Goods USA 3,436 1.1 BCP V Modular Services Consumer Services UK 3,361 1.0 ING Financials Netherlands 3,238 1.0 Ocado Consumer Goods UK 3,157 1.0 RL Finance Financials UK 3,122 1.0 Top 30 investments 144,941 44.6 Other investments 180,403 55.4 Total investments 325,344 100.0

Governance

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a Jersey domiciled investment company and is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Related Parties

Note 23 to the financial statements within the Company's 2022 annual financial report gives details of related party transactions. The basis of these has not changed for the six months being reported. The 2022 annual financial report is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/bips.

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. When considering this, the Directors took into account the annual shareholders' continuation vote and the following: the Company's investment objective and risk management policies, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure and cash flow projections. As a result, they determined that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure, readily realisable fixed assets to repay current liabilities and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

Bond Rating Analysis

The table below reflects Standard and Poor's ('S&P') ratings. Where an S&P rating is not available, an equivalent average rating has been used. Investment grade is BBB- and above.

For the definitions of these ratings see the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on page 81 of the Company's 2022 annual financial report.

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Cumulative Cumulative Rating Portfolio % Total % Portfolio % Total % Investment Grade: AA 1.6 1.6 - - A+ 0.6 2.2 0.2 0.2 A- 1.2 3.4 0.8 1.0 BBB+ 1.9 5.3 2.0 3.0 BBB 12.0 17.3 10.1 13.1 BBB- 4.2 21.5 4.5 17.6 Non-investment Grade: BB+ 8.9 30.4 6.2 23.8 BB 10.4 40.8 9.8 33.6 BB- 17.9 58.7 14.5 48.1 B+ 8.7 67.4 10.7 58.8 B 13.4 80.8 21.0 79.8 B- 7.8 88.6 5.6 85.4 CCC+ 2.5 91.1 5.5 90.9 CCC 1.4 92.5 2.8 93.7 CCC- 0.7 93.2 0.6 94.3 CC 1.6 94.8 0.6 94.9 NR* (including equity) 5.2 100.0 5.1 100.0 100.0 100.0 Summary of Analysis Investment Grade 21.5 17.6 Non-investment Grade 73.3 77.3 NR (including equity) 5.2 5.1 100.0 100.0

* NR: not rated.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

in respect of the preparation of the Half-Yearly Financial Report

The Directors are responsible for preparing the financial report, using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Heather MacCallum

Audit & Risk Committee Chair

22 August 2023

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Loss on investments held at fair value - (9,688) (9,688) - (35,983) (35,983) Profit/(loss) on derivative instruments - currency hedges and CDS - 4,130 4,130 - (10,990) (10,990) Exchange differences - 1,575 1,575 - (817) (817) Income - note 2 12,113 - 12,113 10,962 - 10,962 Investment management fees - note 3 (461) (461) (922) (480) (480) (960) Other expenses (386) (2) (388) (417) (2) (419) Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 11,266 (4,446) 6,820 10,065 (48,272) (38,207) Finance costs - note 3 (420) (420) (840) 29 29 58 Profit/(loss) before taxation 10,846 (4,866) 5,980 10,094 (48,243) (38,149) Taxation - note 4 - - - (29) - (29) Profit/(loss) after taxation 10,846 (4,866) 5,980 10,065 (48,243) (38,178) Return per ordinary share 6.16p (2.77)p 3.39p 5.97p (28.62)p (22.65)p Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period 176,159,363 168,577,596

The total columns of this statement represent the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit/(loss) after taxation is the total comprehensive income/(loss). The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Stated Capital Revenue Capital Reserve Reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2023 At 31 December 2022 305,062 (32,141) 8,168 281,089 (Loss)/profit after taxation - (4,866) 10,846 5,980 Dividends paid - note 5 (279) - (9,817) (10,096) Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6 7,172 - - 7,172 At 30 June 2023 311,955 (37,007) 9,197 284,145 For the six months ended 30 June 2022 At 31 December 2021 297,326 23,531 5,873 326,730 (Loss)/profit after taxation - (48,243) 10,065 (38,178) Dividends paid - note 5 - - (9,272) (9,272) At 30 June 2022 297,326 (24,712) 6,666 279,280

Condensed Balance Sheet

At At 30 June 31 December 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 325,344 317,870 Current assets Derivative financial instruments - receivable 121,478 106,588 Margin held at brokers 1,696 582 Proceeds due from issue of new shares - 206 Income tax recoverable 3 3 Prepayments and accrued income 5,795 6,403 Cash and cash equivalents 8,546 9,082 137,518 122,864 Current liabilities Amounts payable relating to issue of new shares - (1) Accruals (846) (745) Derivative financial instruments - payable (119,710) (105,148) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (58,161) (53,751) (178,717) (159,645) Net current liabilities (41,199) (36,781) Net assets 284,145 281,089 Capital and reserves Stated capital 311,955 305,062 Capital reserve (37,007) (32,141) Revenue reserve 9,197 8,168 Total shareholders' funds 284,145 281,089 Net asset value per ordinary share 159.90p 162.20p Number of shares in issue at the period end - note 6 177,702,596 173,302,596

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 6,820 (38,207) Tax on overseas income - (29) Adjustment for: Purchases of investments (83,043) (61,544) Sales of investments 65,881 50,557 (17,162) (10,987) Increase from securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,410 15,012 Loss on investments held at fair value 9,688 35,983 Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges (328) 5,194 Increase in receivables (506) (2,823) Decrease in payables (3) (105) Net cash inflow from operating activities 2,919 4,038 Cash flow from financing activities Finance cost (paid)/received(1) (736) 64 Net proceeds from issue of new shares 7,377 - Dividends paid - note 5 (10,096) (9,272) Net cash outflow from financing activities (3,455) (9,208) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (536) (5,170) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 9,082 8,168 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8,546 2,998 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows: Cash held at custodian 4,826 2,448 Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling 3,720 550 Cash and cash equivalents 8,546 2,998 Cash flow from operating activities includes: Dividends received 191 115 Interest received 12,535 10,738

(1) Finance costs received in the six months ended 30 June 2022 relate to the negative interest rates on the Euro denominated financing of securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo financing).

At At 1 January Cash 30 June 2023 flows 2023 Reconciliation of net debt £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash and cash equivalents 9,082 (536) 8,546 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (53,751) (4,410) (58,161) Total (44,669) (4,946) (49,615)

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the Company's 2022 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, updated by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022 (AIC SORP).

2. Income

Six months to Six months to 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Income from investments: UK dividends 95 112 UK investment income - interest 4,280 3,894 Overseas dividends 53 4 Overseas investment income - interest 7,609 6,950 12,037 10,960 Other income: Deposit interest 50 2 Other income 26 - 76 2 Total income 12,113 10,962

3. Management Fee and Finance costs

Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 50% to capital and 50% to revenue (2022: 50% to capital and 50% to revenue).

Finance costs relate to interest payable on borrowings from securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo) or bank overdrafts. In some instances, interest on repo is negative i.e. receivable and has been netted against interest payable, shown within finance costs, as they relate to borrowings utilised by the Company.

4. Taxation

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2022: 0%). The prior period overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax.

5. Dividends paid on Ordinary Shares

Six months to Six months to 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 pence £'000 pence £'000 Interim dividends in respect of previous period 2.875 5,008 2.750 4,636 First interim dividend 2.875 5,088 2.750 4,636 5.750 10,096 5.500 9,272

Dividends paid in the period have been charged to revenue except for £279,000 which was charged to stated capital (six months to 30 June 2022: £nil). This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the period (see note 6).

A second interim dividend of 2.875p (2022: 2.750p) has been declared and was paid on 18 August 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 14 July 2023.

6. Stated Capital, including Movements

Allotted ordinary shares of no par value. Six months to Year to 30 June 31 December 2023 2022 Stated capital: Brought forward £305,062,000 £297,326,000 Net proceeds from shares issued £7,172,000 £7,736,000 Dividends paid from stated capital £(279,000) - Carried forward £311,955,000 £305,062,000 Number of ordinary shares: Brought forward 173,302,596 168,577,596 Issued in the period 4,400,000 4,725,000 Carried forward 177,702,596 173,302,596 Per share: - average issue price 165.95p 164.54p

7. Classification Under Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 20 of the 2022 annual financial report sets out the basis of classification.

There were no Level 3 holdings at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: one) and the total (not shown) is therefore the aggregate of Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.

At 30 June 2023 At 31 December 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss: - Fixed interest securities(1) - 280,213 - - 294,154 1,165 - Convertibles - 36,481 - - 18,614 - - Government - 5,451 - - 216 - - Preference 2,441 - - 2,641 - - - Equities 758 - - 1,080 - - Derivative financial instruments: - Forward currency contract - 1,768 - - 1,440 - Total for financial assets 3,199 323,913 - 3,721 314,424 1,165

(1) Fixed interest securities include both fixed and floating rate securities.

8. Status of Half-Yearly Financial Report

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Financial Report, which has not been audited by the Company's auditor, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half year ended 30 June 2023 and the half year ended 30 June 2022 has not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2022 are extracted and abridged from the latest audited accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.

By order of the Board

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

22 August 2023

Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measure ('APM')

An APM is a measure of performance or financial position that is not defined in applicable accounting standards and cannot be directly derived from the financial statements. The calculations shown in the corresponding tables are for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and the year ended 31 December 2022. The APMs listed here are widely used in reporting within the investment company sector and consequently aid comparability, providing useful additional information.

Premium/(discount) ('APM')

Premium is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is higher than the underlying net asset

value of that share. Discount is a measure of the amount by which the mid-market price of an investment company share is lower than the underlying net asset value ('NAV') of that share. If the shares are trading at a premium the result of the below calculation will be positive and if they are trading at a discount it will be negative. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report the premium/(discount) is expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share and is calculated according to the formula set out below.

30 June 31 December 2023 2022 Share price a 162.00p 166.00p Net asset value per share b 159.90p 162.20p Premium c = (a-b)/b 1.3% 2.3%

Modified Duration

Modified Duration is regarded as a measure of the volatility of a portfolio, as, with all other risk factors being equal, bonds with higher durations have greater price volatility than bonds with lower durations. Modified duration measures the change in the value of a bond (or portfolio) in response to a change in 100 basis-point (1%) change in interest rates. For example, in general this would mean that a 1% rise in interest rates leads to a 1% fall in the value of the bond or portfolio.

Gearing

The gearing percentage reflects the amount of borrowings that a company has invested. This figure indicates the extra amount by which net assets, or shareholders' funds, would move if the value of a company's investments were to rise or fall. A positive percentage indicates the extent to which net assets are geared; a nil gearing percentage, or 'nil', shows a company is ungeared. A negative percentage indicates that a company is not fully invested and is holding net cash as described below.

There are several methods of calculating gearing and the following has been used in this report:

Gross Gearing ('APM')

This reflects the amount of gross borrowings in use by a company and takes no account of any cash balances. It is based on gross borrowings as a percentage of net assets.

30 June 31 December 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo financing) 58,161 53,751 Gross borrowings a 58,161 53,751 Net asset value b 284,145 281,089 Gross gearing c = a/b 20.5% 19.1%

Net Gearing or Net Cash ('APM')

Net gearing reflects the amount of net borrowings invested, i.e. borrowings less cash and cash equivalents (incl. investments in money market funds). It is based on net borrowings as a percentage of net assets. Net cash reflects the net exposure to cash and cash equivalents, as a percentage of net assets, after any offset against total borrowings.

30 June 31 December 2023 2022 £'000 £'000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase (repo financing) 58,161 53,751 Less: cash and cash equivalents including margin (10,242) (9,664) Net borrowings a 47,919 44,087 Net asset value b 284,145 281,089 Net gearing c = a/b 16.9% 15.7%

Net Asset Value ('NAV')

Also described as shareholders' funds, the NAV is the value of total assets less liabilities. Liabilities for this purpose include current and long-term liabilities. The NAV per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net assets by the number of ordinary shares in issue. For accounting purposes assets are valued at fair (usually market) value and liabilities are valued at par (their repayment - often nominal - value).

Return

The return generated in a period from the investments including the increase and decrease in the value of investments over time and the income received.

Total Return

Total return is the theoretical return to shareholders that measures the combined effect of any dividends paid together with the rise or fall in the share price or NAV. In this Half-Yearly Financial Report these return figures have been sourced from Refinitiv who calculate returns on an industry comparative basis, taking the Net Asset Values and Share Prices for the opening and closing periods and adding the impact of dividend reinvestments for the relevant periods.

Net Asset Value Total Return ('APM)'

Total return on net asset value per share, with debt at market value, assuming dividends paid by the Company were reinvested into the shares of the Company at the NAV per share at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.

Share Price Total Return ('APM')

Total return to shareholders, on a mid-market price basis, assuming all dividends received were reinvested, without transaction costs, into the shares of the Company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.

Net Asset Share Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 Value Price As at 30 June 2023 159.90p 162.00p As at 31 December 2022 162.20p 166.00p Change in period a -1.4% -2.4% Impact of dividend reinvestments(1) b 3.5% 3.4% Total return for the period c = a+b 2.1% 1.0% Net Asset Share Year Ended 31 December 2022 Value Price As at 31 December 2022 162.20p 166.00p As at 31 December 2021 193.82p 187.25p Change in year a -16.3% -11.3% Impact of dividend reinvestments(1) b 5.5% 6.1% Total return for the year c = a+b -10.8% -5.2%

(1) Total dividends paid during the period of 5.75p (31 December 2022: 11.25p) reinvested at the NAV or share price on the ex-dividend date. NAV or share price falls subsequent to the reinvestment date consequently further reduce the returns, vice versa if the NAV or share price rises.

