

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.08.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS M&G PRICE TARGET TO 190 (194) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS UNITE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1000 (1070) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JEFFERIES CUTS BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PRICE TARGET TO 4000 (4100) PENCE - 'BUY' - RPT/JEFFERIES STARTS BOKU WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 177 PENCE - UBS CUTS CREST NICHOLSON PRICE TARGET TO 185 (245) PENCE - 'SELL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

