22.08.2023
Hicks Nurseries' 48th Annual Fall Festival is Back

Autumn festivities take place September 16 to October 29 - Free Parking and Admission

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest garden center, is once again celebrating the start of the fall season with its 48th annual Fall Festival. The family festival starts September 16 and runs through October 29 with daily kid-friendly activities. There is no fee for admission or parking.

What is new this year is a bigger, better hay maze experience. The hay maze was first introduced in 2022 and so well received that Hicks Nurseries decided to expand the footprint, making it longer and more challenging. The hay maze is open daily and costs $8 per person for an unlimited day pass.

On weekends and holidays, a Fall Festival pay-one-price wristband for $25 per person includes:

- Unlimited hay maze for the day
- One sand art activity
- One mum + pot decorating activity
- One mystic pumpkin decorating activity

For those planning ahead, Fall Festival wristbands can be purchased online now for pick up in-store on the day of the visit, or they can be purchased directly in-store during the festival.

"We are excited to bring back a new version of the hay maze along with the traditional fall festival experiences. There are different options everyone can enjoy, both free and paid," said Nate Jackson, Vice President of Operations at Hicks Nurseries. "Hicks is so beautiful and festive this time of year, especially with the store remodel that will be complete at that time."

Free festivities daily include corn hole, pictures with Otto the friendly ghost, Otto's animated children's story walk-through and many photo op stations for those Instagram-worthy pictures throughout the garden center among the thousands of pumpkins, fall plants, corn stalks and fall décor. On Sunday, October 15, local pumpkin growers will compete in the giant pumpkin weigh-off, and on Wednesday, October 18, all pets are welcome to enter the pet parade and costume competition.

Visitors can also enjoy fall food favorites daily including apples, apple cider, kettle corn, cider and fudge dipped donuts, homemade pies, fudge and cookies. On weekends and holidays, the Hicks Food Truck will be open and serving freshly made chicken tenders, hot dogs, French fries and beverages, plus the famous fresh roasted corn is a must-try.

Hicks Nurseries continues to support Long Island Cares during the festival with its annual collection of non-perishable food item donations during the festival. The drop-off is located at the end of the animated children's story journey. It is an important initiative that helps Long Islanders in need. In addition, pets in need benefit as well from food and other pet-related donations that are accepted from kind donors during the pet parade.

For more information on everything going on, please visit Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival.

Contact Information

Eleni Roselli
Director of Marketing
eroselli@hicksnurseries.com
516-334-0066 x 1239

SOURCE: Hicks Nurseries, Inc.

