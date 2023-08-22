Anzeige
22.08.2023
22.08.2023
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue442.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue447.48p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue341.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue269.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue269.10p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue173.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue173.92p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue108.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.72p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 21-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue147.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue147.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

