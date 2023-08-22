Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.08.2023

WKN: A2DJ8Y | ISIN: CA4105841064 | Ticker-Symbol: C8MQ
Tradegate
21.08.23
08:00 Uhr
0,212 Euro
+0,036
+20,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 12:38
144 Leser
Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces the granting of stock options to directors, officers and investor relations consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,485,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at C$0.25 per common share, for a period of 5 years.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru.


On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information
www.hannanmetals.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,
+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

SOURCE: Hannan Metals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775863/Hannan-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
