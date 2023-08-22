Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's Subsidiary Strikes Exclusive Distribution Accord to Introduce Cutting-Edge Biostimulant Gel

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) dynamic subsidiary, NGAG Inc (Next Generation Agriculture), has embarked on a groundbreaking journey by entering an exclusive distribution partnership with Bio Global Industries Ltd (BGI). The collaboration sets the stage for the launch of NGAG's revolutionary biostimulant-infused planting gel enhanced with ASCOGEL technology. This exceptional gel will be introduced exclusively in the United Kingdom under BGI's private label brand name "Nature Soak" (www.naturesoak.co.uk).

Trailblazing Unveiling at Global Summit Ignites Interest

Following its initial unveiling at the prestigious 'ChangeNow' World Summit in Paris, where innovative solutions for our planet are celebrated, ASCOGEL technology ignited a surge of interest from both commercial enterprises and humanitarian organizations. This biostimulant-based planting gel, pioneered by NGAG Inc, has seized the spotlight for its transformative potential.

Championing Sustainable Solutions for a Changing World

Martin Driscoll, President of Atlantic's NGAG Inc, proclaimed, "We are engineering sustainable solutions that address the formidable challenges posed by climate change while reinforcing global food security." The strategic partnership with BGI stands poised to empower UK farmers and growers, fostering the production of higher volumes of wholesome, chemical-free food for the local market. This endeavor accomplishes this feat by reducing reliance on fertilizers and water, ultimately leading to more cost-effective production. Such an initiative holds the promise of bolstering food security, a paramount concern in the UK.

Revolutionary ASCOGEL Technology Unleashed

ASCOGEL technology heralds a new era of plant nourishment. This extraordinary biostimulant powder, derived entirely from plants, takes center stage. The Nature Soak particles, enriched with ASCOGEL, unveil a unique capability - their innate structure creates tiny voids that rapidly swell upon contact with water. As plants absorb water, these particles contract, readying themselves for the process anew. Remarkably, ASCOGEL technology can hold up to 400 times its weight in water, defying its modest size.

Empowering Plant Resilience and Growth

ASCOGEL is not only about water retention; it's about nurturing plant resilience and growth. This game-changing technology is infused with betaines, natural stress-relieving molecules for plants. These molecules support plants in bouncing back from stressors, whether biotic or abiotic. Moreover, Nature Soak envelops plant roots in a colloidal zone, optimizing nutrient delivery and reducing nutrient loss. This, in turn, fosters an environment conducive to the flourishing of beneficial soil biota, resulting in the enhanced availability of vital nutrients.

Bold Vision for a Changing World

Bio Global Industries Ltd (BGI), led by Matthew & Steve Hunt, is steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing agriculture in the face of climate change and global population growth. Through the BGI Smart Farm Alliance, a visionary collective that aims to improve food security, nutrition, agricultural sustainability, and profitability, BGI is poised to make a lasting impact.

Pioneering Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The BGI Smart Farm Alliance rallies environmental NGOs, fostering transformative change that rewards sustainable farming practices and conservational efforts. With a holistic approach encompassing data, innovation, and collaborative action, the Alliance endeavors to create a thriving agronomical ecosystem.

This strategic collaboration between NGAG Inc and BGI marks a momentous step towards a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for agriculture in the United Kingdom and beyond.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp stands at the forefront of environmental innovation, committed to tackling pressing challenges through cutting-edge technologies. Our divisions span diverse domains, from water purification to sustainable agriculture and groundbreaking infrastructure solutions.

Water Purification Technology Division:

Our Water Purification Technology division leads the charge against harmful algae blooms in both freshwater rivers and lakes, as well as Red Tide algae blooms in saltwater bodies. Through innovative approaches, we're safeguarding aquatic ecosystems and promoting healthier waterways.

Next Generation Agriculture Division: NAGA

Empowering farmers with forward-looking solutions, our Next Generation Agriculture division offers a range of benefits. From eco-friendly fire retardants to ASCOGEL, a revolutionary advancement that boosts production by up to 30% and retains an astounding 400 times its weight in water, even in arid conditions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775667/Atlantic-Power-Infrastructure-Corps-Subsidiary-Strikes-Exclusive-Distribution-Accord-to-Introduce-Cutting-Edge-Biostimulant-Gel