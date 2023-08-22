Goanna Education has integrated the resources of IT industry giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft to launch an innovative ICT50220 Diploma of Information Technology. This Diploma of IT program offers students essential IT knowledge, skills, as well as AWS and Microsoft certifications.

Redfern, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Goanna Education, a renowned name in the field of education, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering: The ICT50220 Diploma of Information Technology with industry certifications from AWS and Microsoft. This program marks a significant milestone in the realm of IT education, combining the expertise of Goanna Education with the industry prowess of AWS and Microsoft. For detailed information about the program, visit Goanna Education - ICT50220 Diploma of Information Technology webpage at: https://goanna.edu.au/ict50220-diploma-of-information-technology-2/.

Designed to equip students with essential knowledge and skills in the rapidly evolving landscape of information technology, this diploma program is a testament to Goanna Education's commitment to providing top-tier education. With the integration of AWS and Microsoft resources, students can gain a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide spectrum of IT domains.

"We are excited to unveil this innovative ICT50220 Diploma of Information Technology program that reflects our commitment to providing top-tier education," said Melanie Redding, COO of Goanna Solutions Education Pty Ltd. "The integration of AWS and Microsoft resources into our curriculum allows students to learn from the best and prepares them for rewarding IT careers."

As the digital landscape continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, there is an increasing demand for skilled IT professionals who can navigate complex technological challenges. The integration with AWS and Microsoft resources brings a unique advantage to this diploma program. Students can not only gain insights into innovative technologies, but can also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certifications that can significantly enhance their career prospects.

Through hands-on training, practical projects, and exposure to real-world scenarios, students enrolled in the ICT50220 Diploma of Information Technology can develop proficiency in areas such as front end web development, cloud architecture, programming, cyber security, and more. This integrated approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to tackle the dynamic demands of the IT industry.

"We believe in equipping students with the knowledge and skills that are in high demand in today's tech-driven world," added Melanie Redding. "This integration reinforces our commitment to staying at the forefront of IT education excellence."

Enrolments for the program are now open, and the class is scheduled to commence on September 4th, 2023. To kickstart a journey towards a rewarding IT career, secure a spot today by visiting the above Goanna Education webpage.

Goanna Education is the only Indigenous owned Registered Training Organisation (RTO Code 45707) in Australia. It specialises in accredited courses and qualifications in IT from Certificate III to Diploma level, as well as non-accredited courses and bootcamps from major information technology providers: AWS and Microsoft. Goanna Education's team has a passion for delivering quality education and exceptional student focused education for domestic students, nationally.

