Dienstag, 22.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2023 | 13:10
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 August 2023 at 2:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36872/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,000 Unit price: 39.8892 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9,000 Volume weighted average price: 39.8892 EUR
____________________________________________

After disposals, the ownership of Magnusson totals 37,480 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


