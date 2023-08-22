

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Coty Inc. (COTY) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, a tad below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.44 to $0.47 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company also expects core business to grow at the top of Coty's medium term target range of 6 to 8 percent like for like (LFL).



