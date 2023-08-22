

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):



Earnings: -$22 million in Q2 vs. $275 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $5.13 billion in Q2 vs. $5.60 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $22.8 - $23.2 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken