

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee advanced against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as the latter fell ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.



Market participants focus on Powell's comments for more clues about the economy and interest-rate outlook.



The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 3.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 65,220.03, while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up 2.85 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,396.45.



The Indian rupee touched 82.92 against the greenback, its highest level since August 14. Next near term resistance for the currency is likely seen around the 81.00 level.



