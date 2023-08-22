Anzeige
22.08.2023 | 14:06
North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Digital Transformation Service Providers

North Highland recognized for digital transformation services with an industry focus in Financial Services, Government and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named among "Notable Providers" in the small market size segment of Forrester's The Digital Transformation Services Landscape, Q3 2023 report.

NH Logo_2021

With a geographic focus in EMEA and North America, North Highland was listed in the report as one of 12 Small Providers based on category revenue. The firm is also acknowledged as a consultancy offering digital transformation services with an industry focus in Financial Services, Government and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment.

In the research, Forrester asked each included provider to select its top business scenarios for which customers select that provider's service. From this, Forrester determined the extended business scenarios highlighting provider differentiation. North Highland selected "Employee Experience (EX) Transformation" as the top reason clients work with the firm. Per the report, the Employee Experience (EX) Transformation business scenario involves "transforming workplace technologies to improve employee productivity and engagement."

"As a leader in digital transformation, we believe in flexible ways of working that move with the changing trends of the world we live in," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. "This approach allows us to help our clients increase productivity with data-driven insights and people-centric problem-solving. We believe inclusion in Forrester's report highlights our ability to make change happen with innovative methods that keep our clients' specific needs at the center of the solution."

Forrester's Digital Transformation Services Landscape identifies top client needs addressable by digital transformation services providers. Providers that meet those needs were categorized by size and market focus.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit?www.northhighland.com?or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and?Facebook.

Media contact:
Courtney James
Director, PR
(+1) 404-850-2806
courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/north-highland-recognized-by-independent-research-firm-among-notable-digital-transformation-service-providers-301905881.html

