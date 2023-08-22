

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone current account surplus rose sharply in June amid bigger surpluses in both goods and services account as well as in the primary income account, data from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



The current account surplus grew to EUR 36 billion in June from EUR 8 billion in May. In June last year, there was EUR 7 billion deficit.



The visible trade surplus rose to EUR 39 billion from EUR 22 billion. The excess in the services trade account grew to EUR 8 billion from EUR 6 billion.



The primary income account logged a surplus of EUR 4 billion versus a deficit of EUR 8 billion in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the deficit in the second income account widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 12 billion.



For the 12 months to June, the deficit was EUR 9 billion or 0.1 percent of euro area GDP compared with a surplus of EUR 123 billion or 1.0 percent a year ago.



Euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 139 billion in the 12 months to June. Their net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities was EUR 326 billion during the same period.



