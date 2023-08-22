Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Successful Completion of Sampling Phase Marks Major Milestone for Project at Mississippi State University

Novel Nasal Spray for Traumatic Brain Injury Effects Poised to Demonstrate Efficacy in Patent-Pending Product

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced Mississippi State University (MSU) has finalized the collection of tissue samples from a quantity of the planned test subjects. This enables MSU to proceed with its pre-clinical model to study endpoints for Halberd's groundbreaking patent-pending nasal spray's ability to mitigate the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The analysis of these tissue samples can now proceed to examine and quantify the presence of certain markers related to brain damage and to assess the effectiveness of the nasal spray treatment. The nasal spray is designed to eliminate the otherwise inevitable and irreversible negative effects of TBI by directly targeting the associated antigens in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Halberd's nasal spray employs a patent-pending blend of three active ingredients designed to timely address and block the excess production of certain identified inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters triggered by head trauma. Excess quantities of these elements are associated with irreversible brain injury. The testing at MSU will evaluate the importance of the timely application of Halberd's nasal spray within hours of a traumatic brain injury to mitigate the otherwise inevitable long-term neurodegeneraton often leading to not just TBI, but also to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Epileptic seizures, PTSD, etc.

Halberd's early treatment nasal spray product has the potential for wide acceptance by contact sports participants, first responders, trauma centers and the military. Following successful completion of these pre-clinical tests, Halberd intends to immediately seek expeditious approval of the treatment by the FDA and other regulatory bodies throughout the world to enable sale and distribution within the United States as well as other potential world markets. As previously reported, Halberd has already engaged experts for this pursuit with the FDA.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

