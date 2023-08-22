New leadership further solidifies Method's position as a leader in design-led engineering

Method, the strategic design arm of GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company, today announced the appointment of Timothy Morey as the new Global Head for the business. With Timothy's vast experience, Method is poised to further build on over 20 years as a design leader through evolving their offerings, and expanding their geographical footprint. Organizations across industries continue to invest in creating digital products, platforms, and experiences to better engage their customers, create new business models and revenue streams, and meet their sustainability goals. Method enables global brands to build intuitive digital experiences and cohesive services that meet consumers' rising expectations.

"The wave of digitalization over the past 20 years has forced companies to level up their approach to design and digital product development creative consulting firms are evolving their offerings as a result," said Timothy Morey. "While it's critical to start with design thinking when creating new solutions, it is no longer adequate for that to be the end-point, you need to build something. Method and GlobalLogic bridge the best of design and technology to create tangible outcomes. I'm thrilled to lead Method in its exceptional journey, helping our clients create an exciting new generation of digital products and experiences."

Timothy is passionate about building businesses and bringing world-class products and services to market. Prior to joining GlobalLogic, he was the Global Managing Director of frog, where he led a team of 2,000+ designers, strategists, engineers, and data scientists in 38 studios across 19 countries to bring extraordinary services, products and experiences to market. Timothy earned his degrees in philosophy from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, and an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.

"Method's deep expertise in design-led engineering is a strategic part of our services portfolio," said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. "I am very excited to welcome Timothy to his new leadership role at Method; his ability to drive breakthrough outcomes will undoubtedly create tremendous value for our clients, and propel Method to new heights."

About Method

Method (www.method.com) is a global strategic design and engineering consultancy. We create value and impact by crafting digital products and experiences that improve lives and transform businesses. As companies grow and evolve, we help them better understand customer needs, discover new opportunities, accelerate time to market, and drive the digital transformation process. Together with GlobalLogic, Method's parent company, we partner across more than 60 locations and 22 countries to build and scale digital solutions for our clients.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

