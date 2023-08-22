Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage for Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) ("KTN", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Advanced Silver Exploration in Mexico with a Significant Resource Base and Enticing Upside Potential."

Report excerpt: "Can La Cigarra and Promontorio be mined profitably?

According to an article by The Independent Speculator, a rule of thumb for classifying silver grades in ore deposits is shown in the below table and to help illustrate why that classification is relevant, the rock value corresponding to the silver grade ranges has also been included. The rock value is useful because it allows us to approximate if the grade is high enough to cover the cost of potential extraction given the metal contained. The over- and underground mining costs in the table below were taken from the technical reports used to compile the list of resources for peer comparison.

Table 7: Categories of Silver Grades, Rock Values and Mining Costs





Source: Independent Speculator, Couloir Capital



With an average grade of the indicated resource of just over 100 g/t for La Cigarra and just under 80 g/t for Promontorio, both deposits fall into the middle range of the average grade category. That tells us that given the cost estimates and current metals prices, the silver at both deposits could be mined profitably in theory. However, there remains considerable uncertainty around key metrics like metallurgy, stripping ratio and size of the operation (CAPEX), all of which will have direct impacts on the economics of mining projects."

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the BC and Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the provinces. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans. Investors in the sector can also contact us for current opportunities available through our offerings. We look forward to working with you to advance your company's goals.

