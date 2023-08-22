Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 14:50
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Click Here Digital Announces Partnership With The Jordy Culotta Show

Click Here Digital Presents The Jordy Culotta Show From Its Headquarters in Baton Rouge: Popular Louisiana Sports Podcast Covers LSU Sports, New Orleans Saints & Other Leading Sports News in the Bayou State

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Click Here Digital, a leading digital marketing agency located at 9255 Interline Avenue in Baton Rouge, is excited to announce a new partnership with The Jordy Culotta Show, a popular Louisiana sports podcast. The new studio for Jordy Culotta will originate from the main campus of Click Here Digital beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

Click Here Digital Presents The Jordy Culotta Show

Click Here Digital Presents The Jordy Culotta Show
Click Here Digital Presents The Jordy Culotta Show studio mural

"We are proud to be the lead sponsor of The Jordy Culotta Show and host the show on our campus. Having this best-in-class podcast within our headquarters is very exciting, and it also creates a lot of synergy with the current explosion of streaming content," said Bo White, CEO of Click Here Digital.

Jordy Culotta, a seasoned host of Louisiana radio and podcast shows, comments on the show and Click Here partnership. "This is an incredible opportunity for our show to team up with a marketing giant. The possibilities are endless with a partner like Click Here Digital."

The Jordy Culotta Show is a daily sports show from 7-9 a.m., brought to you live by Jordy Culotta on YouTube, Podbean, Apple and Facebook. Jump in the conversation if you love good laughs and interesting takes on your favorite sports.

Click Here Digital additionally plans to introduce more content production services into its available product mix.

Contact Information

Bo White
CEO @ Click Here Digital
bo@clickheredigital.com
12253830333

Holly Hingle
Executive Vice President
holly@clickheredigital.com
2253830333

SOURCE: Click Here Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775857/Click-Here-Digital-Announces-Partnership-With-The-Jordy-Culotta-Show

