DraftWise Announces the Launch of a Generative AI EDGAR Integration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / DraftWise, an AI-powered firm intelligence platform, today announced its updated suite of AI and NLS features, including an innovative EDGAR AI integration, enabling a broader range of contract drafting and negotiation capabilities for attorneys globally.

With the integration of EDGAR, DraftWise is the first company in the legal technology industry to enable law firms to securely leverage both private and public data in negotiations and contract drafting.

"As a former banking and finance lawyer, many times during negotiations I had our clients ask us what the 'market position' on a particular issue is, and with the valuable EDGAR integration, lawyers can now provide insight to their customers on 'market positions' both from their internal private data and public data together," shared Ozan Yalti, Chief Strategy Officer at DraftWise. "This is truly the best of both worlds and enables lawyers to build unique insights that are valuable to their clients and make their client relationships stronger."

DraftWise is widely used by attorneys practicing across M&A, banking and finance, and capital markets - groups that benefit from gleaning public data available through EDGAR. With DraftWise's core platform, transactional attorneys can maximize new contract language by comparing precedent and best language in their firm's past deals. Introducing pertinent EDGAR data into this workflow now enables attorneys to compare firm and public data simultaneously.

Current customers and interested beta users will gain first access to the DraftWise EDGAR integration. To learn more about early access to this feature, please contact sales@draftwise.com .

"DraftWise's EDGAR integration helps attorneys leverage the existing power of their DMS and private data alongside data from public deals - without leaving Word or having to ask someone to track it down." shared DraftWise CEO, James Ding. "With DraftWise AI, attorneys can find the best precedent based on their firm's historical successes - and now, with our EDGAR integration, they can compare this language to public deals and better understand what is comparable across companies and industries."

DraftWise is an AI-powered firm intelligence platform that helps attorneys draft and review contracts faster through access to their firm's cumulative knowledge and data.

DraftWise was founded by Palantir and Google engineers, James Ding and Emre Ozen, and Clifford Chance lawyer, Ozan Yalti, to bring advanced analytics and data management to the legal space, enabling lawyers to spend more time on the critical task of representing their clients.

