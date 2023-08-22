Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 14:50
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DraftWise Announces the Launch of a Generative AI EDGAR Integration

The EDGAR integration is the latest feature of the company's growing suite of generative AI innovation tools

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / DraftWise, an AI-powered firm intelligence platform, today announced its updated suite of AI and NLS features, including an innovative EDGAR AI integration, enabling a broader range of contract drafting and negotiation capabilities for attorneys globally.

With the integration of EDGAR, DraftWise is the first company in the legal technology industry to enable law firms to securely leverage both private and public data in negotiations and contract drafting.

"As a former banking and finance lawyer, many times during negotiations I had our clients ask us what the 'market position' on a particular issue is, and with the valuable EDGAR integration, lawyers can now provide insight to their customers on 'market positions' both from their internal private data and public data together," shared Ozan Yalti, Chief Strategy Officer at DraftWise. "This is truly the best of both worlds and enables lawyers to build unique insights that are valuable to their clients and make their client relationships stronger."

DraftWise is widely used by attorneys practicing across M&A, banking and finance, and capital markets - groups that benefit from gleaning public data available through EDGAR. With DraftWise's core platform, transactional attorneys can maximize new contract language by comparing precedent and best language in their firm's past deals. Introducing pertinent EDGAR data into this workflow now enables attorneys to compare firm and public data simultaneously.

Current customers and interested beta users will gain first access to the DraftWise EDGAR integration. To learn more about early access to this feature, please contact sales@draftwise.com.

"DraftWise's EDGAR integration helps attorneys leverage the existing power of their DMS and private data alongside data from public deals - without leaving Word or having to ask someone to track it down." shared DraftWise CEO, James Ding. "With DraftWise AI, attorneys can find the best precedent based on their firm's historical successes - and now, with our EDGAR integration, they can compare this language to public deals and better understand what is comparable across companies and industries."

About DraftWise

DraftWise is an AI-powered firm intelligence platform that helps attorneys draft and review contracts faster through access to their firm's cumulative knowledge and data.

DraftWise was founded by Palantir and Google engineers, James Ding and Emre Ozen, and Clifford Chance lawyer, Ozan Yalti, to bring advanced analytics and data management to the legal space, enabling lawyers to spend more time on the critical task of representing their clients.

You can learn more about the platform at www.draftwise.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Schultz
sarah.schultz@draftwise.com

SOURCE: DraftWise

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775934/DraftWise-Announces-the-Launch-of-a-Generative-AI-EDGAR-Integration

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.